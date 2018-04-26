Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported consolidated revenue of $292.1-million in the first quarter compared to $284.9-million for the same period last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue to be $305.4-million in the most recent quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Net income was $1.5-million or a penny per share compared to $14.5-million or 14 cents a year earlier. Adjusted net income was $9.3-million or 9 cents per share versus adjusted net income of $11.6-million or 11 cents per share a year ago.

**

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T) reported second-quarter sales of $148.4-million compared to $153.8-million in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $10.6-million or 25 cents per share versus $12.6-million or 30 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $144.4-million and earnings of 26 cents.

**

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) says it has an agreement to acquire Jitneytrade Inc. and Finlogik Inc. directly and through the purchase of Finlogik Capital Inc. The price wasn’t disclosed in the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jitneytrade Inc. is a direct access broker, the largest trader of futures and an active trader in equity options on the Montréal Exchange.

Finlogik provides fintech solutions.

“This development serves to support Canaccord Genuity’s mid-market growth strategy by enhancing its market share of equities trading and providing access to new areas of growth through accelerating its development of an enhanced fintech product offering,” the company stated.

**

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $543.3-million versus $674.9-million a year earlier.

Its loss was $19.2-million versus a loss of $18.3-million a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts were expecting revenue of $685.5-million and a loss of $16-million.

**

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T) said it incurred a net loss of $5.9-million or 6 cents in the first quarter as compared to a net loss of $4.4-million of 6 cents in the same period in 2017.

Revenue was $81.3-million versus $84.2-million a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $84.8-million and a loss of 3 cents per share.

**

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN-T) reported rental revenue of $215-million in the first quarter compared with $203.4-million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income was $627-million compared with net income of $24.3-million a year earlier. The first quarter of 2018 included a net fair value adjustment gain of $588.5-million, the REIT said.

Funds from operations (FFO) per unit were 25.5 cents compared with 26.4 in the first quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting FFO to be 27 cents per share.

**