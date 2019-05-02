 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) announced that it has reached an agreement with Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co., Ltd. “for the supply of a mix of certain fuel cell products and components that will be used in the assembly of modules to power zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in China.” Ballard said the order will have a total value of approximately $44-million to the company.

"This is a very exciting next step for our Weichai-Ballard joint venture," stated Ballard CEO Randy MacEwen. "Weichai's commitment to support the deployment of 2,000 FCEVs in China is the largest to date globally. It will enable further fuel cell cost reductions as we move toward commercial scaling."

Story continues below advertisement

**)

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$29.1-million up from $24.7-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$27.8-million. Net income was US$1.4-million down from net income of US$3.2-million a year ago.

**

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $517-million, up 7 per cent compared to a year earlier. Net income of $43-million or 48 cents per share versus $29-million or 33 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $533-million and earnings of 64 cents for the latest quarter.

**

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported net income of $27.1-million in the first quarter, compared to $68.9-million a year ago. Earned funds from operations per unit of 21 cents was in line with expectations and up from 20 cents a year ago.

Property revenue came in at $57.1-million up from $49.4-million a year ago and slightly below expectations of $58.4-million.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter