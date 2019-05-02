Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) announced that it has reached an agreement with Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co., Ltd. “for the supply of a mix of certain fuel cell products and components that will be used in the assembly of modules to power zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in China.” Ballard said the order will have a total value of approximately $44-million to the company.
"This is a very exciting next step for our Weichai-Ballard joint venture," stated Ballard CEO Randy MacEwen. "Weichai's commitment to support the deployment of 2,000 FCEVs in China is the largest to date globally. It will enable further fuel cell cost reductions as we move toward commercial scaling."
CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$29.1-million up from $24.7-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$27.8-million. Net income was US$1.4-million down from net income of US$3.2-million a year ago.
Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $517-million, up 7 per cent compared to a year earlier. Net income of $43-million or 48 cents per share versus $29-million or 33 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $533-million and earnings of 64 cents for the latest quarter.
Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported net income of $27.1-million in the first quarter, compared to $68.9-million a year ago. Earned funds from operations per unit of 21 cents was in line with expectations and up from 20 cents a year ago.
Property revenue came in at $57.1-million up from $49.4-million a year ago and slightly below expectations of $58.4-million.