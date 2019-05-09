Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
NFI Group Inc., (NFI-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$567-million down from US$578.7-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$552.3-million. Net income was US$16.1-million or 26 US cents per share versus US$30.4-million or 57 US cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting EPS to come in at 42 cents.
**
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) reported that its first-quarter revenue increased by 22 per cent to $204.7-million compared to a year earlier. Profit was $8.7-million or 13 cents per share up from $14.2-million or 26 cents a year ago. “The decline in profit for the period is directly attributable to LifeWorks-related acquisition expenses of $9.1-million, including $7.4-million in intangibles amortization,” the company stated. Analysts were expecting revenue of $208-million and earnings of 21 cents per share.
**
Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) reported first-quarter sales of $97.5-million up from $80.3-million a year earlier. Net income was $8-million or 31 cents per share up from $4.5-million or 18 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share and revenues of $93.1-million.
**
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) reported revenue of $86.3-million in the first quarter which was in line with expectations and compared to $80.7-million a year ago. Its net loss of $7.8-million or 9 cents per share versus net income of $3.6-million or 4 cents per share a year ago.
**
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported first-quarter revenue increased by 12.6 per cent to $163.7-million versus a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $159.5-million. Net income was $442,000 down from $1-million a year earlier.
**
Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) announced that the Quebec Superior Court issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement that allows the company to “increase permitted foreign ownership levels to the levels permitted under the Canada Transportation Act.”
Prior to the amendments, the company said more than 25 per cent of the voting interests of a Canadian air carrier or holding company could be owned or controlled by non-Canadians. The company said Ottawa is aiming to attract more foreign investment and encourage growth in the aviation sector by increasing it to 49 per cent from 25 per cent.
The company said last month that it's evaluating unsolicited takeover offers and is in “preliminary discussions with more than one party,” but added that “no decision has been made as to any potential transaction.”
**
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) reported a net loss of $22.9-million in the first quarter versus a profit of $3.3-million for the same period last year. Originations were $419.2-million compared to $335.7-million for the same period last year, the company stated.
The company also said CEO Steven Hudson has agreed to extend his employment contract to 2023 and that Jim Nikopoulos retired as president effective Wednesday, May 8.