Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Air Canada (AC-T) announced “an exclusive agreement” with Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) to buy Transat for $13 per share. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $520-million and “will create a Montreal-based global travel services company in leisure, tourism and travel distribution operating across Canada and internationally,” the company stated. Air Canada said it has all the necessary funding required to complete the transaction. Transat shares closed at $10.58 on Wednesday.
**
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $87.5-million, up $30.9-million or 54.6 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. Net earnings of $4.1-million or 9 cents per share compared to $3.8-million or 9 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 8 cents and revenue to come in at $85.3-million.
**
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN-T) and A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. announced an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets to complete a secondary offering of 1,125,000 trust units at a price of $44.55 each to raise more than $50-million. The units closed at $46.51 on Wednesday.
The fund said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering and Food Services will distribute the net proceeds of the offering to its "long-standing shareholders."
**
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported net income to common shareholders of $15.8-million or 6 cents per share in the first quarter, up from net income of $14.1-million or 5 cents a year earlier. Revenue came in at $178.4-million up from $159.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $152.4-million. Adjusted funds flow was $116.6-million, or 44 cents per share compared to $83.7-million and 31 cents a year ago.
**
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) reported rental revenue of $111.9-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $107.1-million a year ago. The REIT reported a loss of $7.7-million versus a profit of $69.3-million a year ago. Adjusted funds from operations came in at $22.3-million or 44 cents versus $18.5-million or 36 cents a year ago.
**
MORE TO COME