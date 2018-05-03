Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) is making a big bet on a mature industry with the purchase of Newfoundland Capital Corp. Ltd., Canada’s second-biggest private radio broadcaster.

Stingray, best known in Canada for its commercial-free streaming service Stingray Music, will pay $506-million for NCC including the assumption of $112-million of debt, the company said in a news release late on Wednesday.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) reported consolidated revenue of $73.8-million in the first quarter, an increase of 25 per cent from the same period in 2017. Net income was $12.4-million or 14 cents per share in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $6.8-million or 8 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $71.4-million and earnings of 15 cents in the latest quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML-T; DNN-N) reported revenue of $3.6-million in the first quarter compared to $3.7-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $7-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $1.1-million or nil per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of a penny per share in the latest quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T; TGB-N) reported revenue of $64.2-million in the first quarter down from $104.4-million a year ago. Its net loss was $18.5-million or 8 cents per share versus net income of $16.5-million or 7 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $76-million and a loss of 2 cents in the latest quarter.

Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX-T) reported consolidated contract revenue of $265.9 -million in the first quarter, up from $220.1-million a year ago. Net earnings increased to $1.6 million or 6 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $200,000 or a penny per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $248.9-million and earnings of 4 cents in the latest quarter.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) says its first-quarter revenue rose 25 per cent to $482-million in the first quarter compared to a year ago. “The period-over-period revenue increase was due to both higher shipping volumes and to a lesser extent higher average selling prices,” the company said. Net income was $28-million versus a loss of $17-million a year ago. Adjusted net income was $49-million in the latest quarter compared to $8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $502.3-million and adjusted net income of $39-million in the latest quarter.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) appointed John Reid as CEO. “We are indebted to our retiring CEO, Brian Hedges for his leadership at Russel and for all that he’s done to support John Reid as he takes on his new role,” stated Russel chair Jim Dinning in a release.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT.UN-T) reported net income and comprehensive income of $17.6-million in the first quarter versus $37.9-million a year ago. “The decrease is largely the result of fair value changes,” the REIT states. Revenue from real estate properties was $69.3-million for the three months ended March 31, versus $71.3-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $67.1-million.

Kinaxis (KXS-T) reported revenue of US$35.9-million in the first quarter, up 10 per cent from a year ago. Profit was US$3.2-million or 12 cents per share, which was similar to a year ago. Under IFRS, revenue was US$36.8-million and profit was US$4.6-million or 17 cents in the most recent quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$37.4-million and earnings of 15 cents in the latest quarter.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T; TAHO-N) reported revenue of $139.9-million in the first quarter, down from $251-million a year earlier. Its loss was $6.9-million or 2 cents per share versus income of $74.7-million or 24 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $139.2-million and earnings of 2 cents in the latest quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) reported a net profit of US$41.4-million or 16 cents per share in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of US$10-million or 4 cents a year ago. Revenue was US$386.7-million up from US$261.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$371-million and a profit of 19 cents in the latest quarter.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) says chief financial officer Brian Peters is leaving, effective May 18. High Arctic appointed board member James Hodgson to replace him.