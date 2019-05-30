 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (VIVO-X) reported revenue of $5.1-million in the first quarter, up from $500,000 a year ago. Its net income was $5-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of $7-million or 8 cents a year ago.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-C) reported first-quarter revenue of $21.1-million, up 313 per cent year-over-year and in line with expectations. Its net loss in the quarter was $7.6-million, compared to net income of $600,000 in the prior-year period.

**

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR-T) announced “significant cost-cutting measures” including reductions to its workforce “in response to the persisting regulatory environment for brewers of its size in Alberta.”

The company said the "104-per-cent increase in the net Alberta beer mark-up (provincial tax) imposed on Big Rock by the previous government of Alberta in late 2018 (being a 160-per-cent increase since 2016) has forced the corporation's senior management to take immediate cost-cutting measures as the increase in the tax on Big Rock's beer in Alberta has eroded the profitability achieved by Big Rock in 2018."

“Our ultimate goal is to allocate our resources in a manner that will ensure the success of the future business and maximizes shareholder value,” stated CEO Wayne Arsenault.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter