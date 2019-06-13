Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced agreements to sell three parcels of real estate to Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) for a total of approximately $30.4-million. “Upon closing of the transaction, three AutoCanada dealerships will enter into 19-year, triple-net leases with the REIT,” it stated in a release. “The REIT has also agreed to fund future capital development expenses on one of the properties up to $2.5-million.”
Separately, Automotive Properties REIT announced it plans to acquire the Audi Queensway automotive dealership property from the Dilawri Group for $36.5-million and said it has an agreement to sell seven million of its units on a bought deal basis at a price of $10.45 each to a syndicate of underwriters book run by TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets for gross proceeds of approximately $73.2-million. The units closed at $10.79 on Wednesday.
**
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT-Q; NEPT-T) announced a net loss of $12.4-million in the fourth quarter versus a net loss of $4.8-million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenues of $5.7-million in the fourth quarter were down from $7-million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
**
Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported sales of $79.8-million in the fourth quarter ended March 31, which was roughly in line with the same quarter a year earlier. Net earnings came in at $84,000 or nil per share versus a loss of $1.7-million or 3 cents a year earlier.
**
MORE TO COME