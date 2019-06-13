 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced agreements to sell three parcels of real estate to Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) for a total of approximately $30.4-million. “Upon closing of the transaction, three AutoCanada dealerships will enter into 19-year, triple-net leases with the REIT,” it stated in a release. “The REIT has also agreed to fund future capital development expenses on one of the properties up to $2.5-million.”

Separately, Automotive Properties REIT announced it plans to acquire the Audi Queensway automotive dealership property from the Dilawri Group for $36.5-million and said it has an agreement to sell seven million of its units on a bought deal basis at a price of $10.45 each to a syndicate of underwriters book run by TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets for gross proceeds of approximately $73.2-million. The units closed at $10.79 on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT-Q; NEPT-T) announced a net loss of $12.4-million in the fourth quarter versus a net loss of $4.8-million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenues of $5.7-million in the fourth quarter were down from $7-million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

**

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported sales of $79.8-million in the fourth quarter ended March 31, which was roughly in line with the same quarter a year earlier. Net earnings came in at $84,000 or nil per share versus a loss of $1.7-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter