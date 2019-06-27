 Skip to main content

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG-T) announced its net loss from continuing operations decreased to $5.5-million or 2 cents per share in the second quarter compared with a loss of $9.2-million or 3 cents per share in the second quarter 2018, “primarily due to lower operating losses, higher interest income, accretion of notes receivable, and foreign exchange movements, offset by higher interest expense on the promissory note payable to Barrick.”

The company owns the Donlin Gold project in Alaska along with Barrick Gold Corp.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced fourth-quarter net income of $27.2-million or $1.80 per share versus net income of $18.6-million or $1.23 per share a year earlier.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA-X) announced after markets closed on Wednesday that it will buy Shell Canada Energy midstream and upstream assets in the southern Alberta Foothills for $190-million.

It said the purchase price will be satisfied through $175-million in cash to be raised by Pieridae through the issuance of term debt and equity, and Pieridae common shares.

“This Acquisition will be immediately accretive to the company and also allows us to enhance the sustainability of our existing asset base,” said Pieridae’s CEO Alfred Sorensen.

