Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) said its first-quarter revenue increased 8 per cent to $70.1-million from $64.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net income was $4.6-million compared to net loss of $21.7-million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings were 15 cents versus 5 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $74.8-million, net income of $5.5-million and adjusted earnings of 14 cents.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) reported first-quarter property revenue of $105.7-mllion versus $102.1-million for the same period last year. Funds from operations came in at $45.9-million or 30 cents per share versus $43.9-million or 29 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO to be 31 cents in the latest quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR.U-T) reported net income of $7.8-million or 15.8 cents per unit in the first quarter compared to $18.9-million or 45 cents a year ago. “The decrease in net income is mainly due to fair value adjustments. Excluding all fair value adjustments, net income was $10.1-million compared to $8.3-million in the same period last year,” the company said. Funds from operations came in at $11.1-million or 22.7 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $9.8-million or 23.3 cents.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported net income of $68.9-million in the first quarter compared to $17.7-million a year earlier, “due to strong operating performance, contributions from acquisitions and fair value gains on investment properties.” Net operating income came in at $28.4-million, a 14-per-cent increase from $24.9-million a year earlier. Funds from operations per unit were 20 cents, which was in line with expectations and up from 19 cents a year ago.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported net income of $14.1-million or 5 cents per common share in the first quarter compared to $28.9-million or 11 cents per common share in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted funds flow came in at $83.7-million or 31 cents per share versus $67.6-million or 26 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted funds flow of 32 cents and net income of 9 cents in the latest quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM-N; FVI-T) reported net income of $13.8-million or 9 cents per share in the first quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to net income of $13-million or 8 cents per share for the comparable quarter in 2017. Sales came in at $70.4-million compared to $64.8-million a year earlier.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) reported net income of $7.6-million or 20 cents per share compared to net income of $3.9-million or 10 cents for the same period in 2017. Revenue for the quarter decreased to $90.8-million compared to $91.4-million for the same period in 2017, “as a result of foreign exchange losses and a slight decrease in U.S. operational results,” the company said. Analysts were expecting revenue of $92.1-million and earnings per share of 13 cents in the latest quarter.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T) reported first-quarter revenues of $69.8-million up from $51-million a year earlier. Net earnings were $2.2-million or 14 cents per share versus earnings of $7.9-million or 9 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 16 cents and revenue of $67.6-million in the latest quarter.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T) says shareholders approved an amendment to change the company’s name to Alcanna Inc., effective immediately. The stock symbol will be changed to “CLIQ” on the Toronto Stock Exchange. “The new name reflects the expansion of the company’s business into two divisions: alcohol and cannabis,” the company said, adding “the proposed name better reflects the company’s new strategic direction.”

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) reported revenue of $251.6-million in the first quarter, which was in line with expectations and an increase of $8.3 million, or 3.4 per cent, compared to the first quarter of 2017. Net income reached $1.4-million or 7 cents per share, compared to $700,000 or 3 cents a year earlier.

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X) reported net income of US$5.9-million or 4 cents per share for the first quarter compared to net income of US$2-million or a penny per share for the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to US$1.1-million versus US$700,000 a year earlier.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT.UN-T) reported revenue from property operations or $19.7-million in the first quarter, up from $13-million for the same time a year earlier. Income was $18.5-million versus $12.1-million. Funds from operations came in at $7.4-million or 15 cents compared $5.1-million or 15 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting FFO of 16 cents per share in the latest quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) reported first-quarter revenues of $81.1-million up from $61.7-million a year earlier. Net income was $1.4-million or 2 cents per unit versus $2.4-million or 4 cents a year earlier. Funds from operations came in at $11.4-million or 15 cents per unit versus $11.6-million or 20 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $78.3-million and FFO of 19 cents per unit.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) reported net income of $99.5-million or 46 cents per share in the first quarter, up from $7.8 million or 7 cents in the prior year.