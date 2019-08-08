Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $325.9-million up from $313.4-million for the same period a year earlier and below expectations of $330.7-million. Net earnings came in at $21.9-million or 68 cents per share versus $19.5-million or 62 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 83 cents per share, up from 80 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 79 cents in the latest quarter.
**
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T; NOA-N) announced an increase of its regular dividend to 16 cents per common share per year, payable on a quarterly basis, up from the current 8 cents per year.
“Although this is the first increase to the dividend initiated in 2014, the board of directors has now resolved to review further increases on an annual basis," chairman and CEO Martin Ferron. "Due to our strong backlog spanning several years, we believe that we will generate sufficient cash flow to achieve our deleveraging targets while also continuing to grow our business and maintain our shareholder-friendly posture.”
**
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) reported $276-million of total loan originations in the second quarter, up 18 per cent from the $234-million in the second quarter of 2018.
Revenue for the second quarter increased to $148-million, up 20 per cent over the same period in 2018, "driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio," the company stated.
Net income was $19.6-million or $1.26 per share versus net income of $11.8-million or 82 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $147.3-million and earnings of $1.23 per share.
**
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) reported net income of US$9.9-million in the second quarter versus US$2.6 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of US$16.6-million or 7 cents US per share compared to US$5.6-million or 2 cents US per share for the same period last year.
ECN Capital Corp. CEO Steven Hudson said adjusted EPS of 7 cents was "at the high end of our guidance range."
**
Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) announced three separate agreements to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in seven properties in Ontario and Nova Scotia for an aggregate purchase price of $97.8-million.
The REIT also announced it plans to raise $50-million in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement to issue 7,150,000 trust units at a price of $7 each to a syndicate of underwriters with TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank acting as bookrunners and co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. The REIT said it intends to use the net proceeds to partially fund the acquisitions, repay debt and fund future acquisitions and for general business and working capital purposes.
**
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH-T) announced it sold its position in Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (RET.A-T). Fairfax said the sale was as a result of the Reitmans substantial issuer bid. Reitmans bought 7,392,900 Class A non-voting shares held by Fairfax through its subsidiaries, which represented approximately 14.8 per cent of the company, for $3 each. “Fairfax and its subsidiaries no longer hold any Class A shares and are no longer required to report any further trading in Class A shares, provided that its ownership or control remains below 10 of the issued and outstanding Class A shares,” it stated.
**
Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported sales for its first quarter ended June 30 were $95.2-million, consistent with the prior year. Analysts were expecting sales of $97.5-million.
"The introduction of new products and brands and solid performance across the majority of the company’s well-established trade channels were offset by significant LCBO distribution issues, increased competition from new subsidized low-priced imported wines and market softness primarily in Western Canada," the company stated.
Net earnings came in at $8.8-million versus $7.5-million a year earlier.
**
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) reported net income of US$12.4-million or 4 cents US per share in the second quarter down from net income of US$39.8-million or 29 cents US for the same quarter a year ago. The latest quarter included $24.9-million in transactions costs related to the acquisition of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund, the company stated. Adjusted net income was US$30.9-million or 19 cents US versus US$60.1-million or 39 cents US a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 24 cents US per share in the latest quarter.