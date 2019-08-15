Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) announced results for what it described as its best quarter in the company’s history for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
Revenue for the quarter was $94-million up 46.3 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and below expectations of $100-million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $14.4-million, up 43 per cent compared to a year ago and in line with expectations.
Net earnings were $5.5-million or 11 cents per share down 13.9 per cent and 21.4 per cent respectively, "due mainly to a one-time favourable insurance claim settlement of $1.6-million in 2018," the company stated.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $284-million, up from $279.5 million a year ago, “driven by long-term care funding enhancements, growth in retirement living and the recognition of incremental home health care funding of $2.2-million to offset 2018 costs related to Bill 148.”
Analysts were expecting revenue of $273.2-million in the quarter.
Net earnings were $8.3-million or 10 cents per share down from $11.8-million or 14 cents a year earlier.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased by 2.4 per cent to $166-million compared to a year earlier.
Net income was $2.2-million or 3.4 cents per share down from net income of $3.5-million or 5.5 cents a year ago.
The board also approved an increase in Sienna’s monthly dividend from $0.0765 per share to $0.078 per share ($0.936 per share annualized).
Invesque Inc. (IVQ.U-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$28.8-million down from US$29.4-million a year ago. Its net loss was US$16.9-million versus a profit of US$10.5-million a year ago. Adjusted funds from operations per share came in at 18 cents US versus 25 cents US a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted FFO per share to come in at 19 cents US.
The company also announced the transition of a majority of its Greenfield portfolio to Commonwealth Senior Living "to create a leading operator of seniors housing in the [U.S.] mid-Atlantic."
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) announced second-quarter property rental revenue was $16.4-million, an increase of 44.4 per cent from the second quarter of 2018. Net Income was $8.4-million, compared to $5.3-million a year ago. Funds from operations increased 31.8 per cents $8.8-million. FFO per unit of the REIT 27.2 cents compared to 25.2 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO per uni of 28 cents and revenue of $16.4-million.
