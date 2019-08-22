Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) announced that it has selected Barclays Bank PLC and TD Securities to help its Equitable Bank subsidiary with developing a covered bond funding program. “Management’s goal is to launch the program as early as 2020, subject to regulatory approval of its program and market conditions. Assuming success with this timetable, Equitable would likely become the first mid-sized Canadian bank to launch a covered bond program,” the company stated.
**
Medicure Inc. (MPH-X) announced that its Medicure International Inc. subsidiary has settled its ongoing patent infringement action against Gland Pharma Ltd. in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, which alleged infringement of one of Medicure’s U.S. patents.
"As part of the settlement, Gland has acknowledged that the '660 patent is valid, enforceable and infringed," the company stated. "The settlement results in the company entering into a license agreement with Gland with an anticipated launch date for Gland's generic product of March 1, 2023. The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential."
**
Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-C) reported second-quarter revenue of $29.9-million, up 253 per cent year-over-year. and ahead of expectations of $27.9-million. Its net loss of $3.9-million, compared to net income of $1.6-million in the prior-year period
**
MORE TO COME