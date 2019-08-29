 Skip to main content

Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-CN) reported second-quarter revenue increased 228 per cent to $44.7-million versus $13.6-million a year ago. Its net loss was $22.2-million or 12 cents per share compared to a profit of $392,888 or nil per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $38.8-million and a loss of 4 cents.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT-T) issued a release late Wednesday saying it’s “accelerating its plan to bolster the management and board of directors to oversee a continued ramp-up of the Sugar Zone Mine.”

Stephen Roman has resigned as president and CEO, the company said. He will serve as interim CEO pending the appointment of a replacement, which the company said is expected by Oct. 28. Harte Gold said it is conducting searches for a new chief financial officer and chief operating officer. The company said a board renewal process is also underway.

The release also states that Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. has exercised its right to terminate a previously announced financing "to allow full dissemination of [the] news release to the market."

The company said it will monitor the market’s response to its announcements "and determine the appropriate financing plans going forward."

