Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) announced a strategic partnership and minority equity investment in PayBright, a Canadian fintech that handles instant point-of-sale consumer financing and installment payment plans.

"Through this new strategic partnership, goeasy’s consumer lending division, easyfinancial, will become the primary provider of non-prime financing within PayBright’s point-of-sale payments platform," the company stated.

The company said it will acquire a minority equity interest in PayBright for $34.3-million and will receive "customary shareholder rights as a significant strategic minority investor," including a seat on the company’s advisory board.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD-X) announced a $10-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to buy 10,000 convertible debenture units at a price of $1,000 per debenture unit. Each convertible debenture unit will consist of one 8.5-per-cent unsecured convertible debenture and 625 common share purchase warrants of the company. The net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, the company stated.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-Q) announced that it received an automatic non-compliance notice from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Aug. 28 because its shares have failed to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1 for 30 consecutive business days. “In order to regain compliance, the company’s common shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days,” it stated, adding that it has 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The company said it has notified Nasdaq that it intends to "pursue measures to cure the share price noncompliance," and added that it's in compliance with all other Nasdaq listing rules.

