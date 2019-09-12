 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) announced it has sold its interests in its data centres in the Greater Toronto Area and downtown Montreal for approximately $178-million. The company said the transactions will generate “a significant realized gain” of approximately $42-million or 35 cents per unit, as well as the repayment of related working capital loans and mezzanine loans of approximately $62-million. Summit also announced a special distribution of 7 cents per unit to be paid on Oct, 2 to unitholders of record on Sept. 19.

Summit also said it will continue to be involved in the development of one of the data centres in the Greater Toronto Areas and the data centre in downtown Montreal by extending new mezzanine loans to new joint ventures with Urbacon.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new joint ventures will partner with a major Canadian institutional investor to complete the two developments,” the REIT stated. “These new mezzanine loans allow Summit to participate in potential gains when these two development projects are completed and fully leased.”

**

The North West Co. Inc. (NWC-T) said its second-quarter consolidated sales increased 4.7 per cent to $527.3-million, which was above expectations of $522.6-million. It said the increase was led by same-store sales gains and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of international operations sales and new stores.

Excluding the foreign exchange impact, the company said consolidated sales increased 3.6 per cent and were up 1.5 per cent on a same-store basis.

Net earnings decreased 3.7 per cent to $17.9 million. Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $17.2-million or 35 cents per share compared 36 cents per share last year.

**

Wayland Group Corp. (WAYL-C) announced it has been “made aware that a statement of claim in a proposed securities class proceeding was issued in Ontario against the company, the former CEO of the company and two investment banking firms engaged by the company” related to certain capital markets transactions in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

"In commenting on a newspaper account by lawyers making a promotional announcement, Wayland observed that no claim of this nature has been served on the company," it stated. "If the proposed matter proceeds, the company intends to defend the claim vigorously."

**

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GTMS-T) announced it will acquire Achieve TMS Centers, LLC and Achieve TMS Alaska, LLC for an initial purchase price of US$10.5-million, net of Achieve TMS’ cash and debt.

The company said a portion of the purchase price is subject to an earn-out based on the EBITDA achieved by Achieve TMS during the 12-month period following the closing of the Acquisition.

As part of the agreement, the company will issue Greenbrook shares representing approximately 30 per cent of the purchase price. The shares will be valued based on a price equal to the volume-weighted average trading price on the Toronto Stock Exchange, based on a certain timeline. The company said it intends to pay the remaining 70 per cent with cash on hand.

Greenbrook provides Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, a non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders. Achieve TMS operates 21 TMS Centers in California, Oregon and Alaska.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI-T) said third-quarter transactional activity increased 6 per cent to 365,000 transactions from 343,000 for the three-month period ended July 31, 2018.

Revenues increased 7 per cent to US$12.4-million year over year. Net operating income decreased to US$2.9-million from US$3.5-million.

Net income decreased to US$1.8-million or 28 cents per share from US$2.4-million or 37 cents a year earlier.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter