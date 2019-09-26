Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) announced a $5-million non-brokered private placement. It will issue approximately 781,250 trust units at a price of $6.40 each. Net proceeds will be used “to fund prospective acquisitions, to repay amounts drawn on the Trust’s credit facility, for working capital and for general corporate purposes,” the company stated.
Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-X) reported third-quarter revenue of $8.1-million, a 73-per-cent increase over last year and ahead of expectations of $7.3-million. Its net loss was $2.2-million or 5 cents per share versus a loss of $2-million or 5 cents last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents.
Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE-N) says it has sold 2,811,000 common shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA-X) or at an average price of $1.09 per share between April 25 and September 24 for approximately $3.1-million. “The transactions represented more than two percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Metalla, requiring public disclosure in accordance with Canadian securities laws,” the company stated.
The company has reduced its stake to 15.9 per cent from 19.9 per cent.