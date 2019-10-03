Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) announced the early removal, effectively immediately, of the transfer restrictions, or “lock-up”, currently in place on the company’s common shares issued as part of its acquisition of Starlight U.S. Multi-family (No.5) Core Fund in June.
Gary Berman, CEO of Tricon, said the company received "a significant amount of feedback" from shareholders and advisors that the duration of the lock-up "may be having an adverse effect on the market for our common shares, as it may be creating uncertainty regarding the potential supply of shares to be released into the market." Mr. Berman said removing the lock-up "is the best course of action for both current and prospective shareholders.
**
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Jan. 24, 2020. The meeting was requisitioned by a group of shareholders led by Charles Frischer, which is asking Aimia shareholders to vote to remove four current directors and to replace them with four nominees.
**
MORE TO COME