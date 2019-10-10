 Skip to main content

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX-T; DHXM-Q), which is changing its name to WildBrain, announced a $60-million rights offering after markets closed Wednesday. The company said it intends to use $50-million of the proceeds to reduce its term loan, and the remaining $10-million, after offering expenses, for general working capital purposes.

Exfo Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) reported fourth-quarter sales increased 1.4 per cent to US$70.2-million versus the same quarter last year, which was ahead of expectations of US$68.7-million. Its net loss was US$0.2 million, or zero cents per share, compared to aloss of US$4-million, or 7 US cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting a loss of a penny per share in the quarter.

Tickers mentioned in this story
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

