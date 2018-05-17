Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T; JE-N) reported sales of $1-billion in the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 7 per cent from $947.3-million a year ago and below expectations of $1.1-billion. Profit came in at $265.8-million or $1.40 per share versus a loss of $38.2-million or 30 cents a year ago. Funds from operations were $25.5-million, down from $28.6-million a year ago.

Maricann Group Inc. (MARI-CN) says it plans to acquire Medican Holdings Ltd of the Republic of Malta for US$10.1-million in cash and shares. Medican Research Group, a subsidiary of Medican, is one of six companies approved to receive a license in Malta, the company stated. “This license will give Maricann the ability to import, extract, manufacture finished dose products, and distribute cannabis for medical purposes within Malta and the European Union,” it stated.

Input Capital Corp. (INP-X) says it generated adjusted sales from streaming contracts of $2.5-million on adjusted streaming volume of 5,159 metric tons (MT) for an average price of $482.66 per MT in the first quarter. That compared to $9.1-million on volume of 18,992 MT at an average price of $478.83 MT a year ago.

It said the decrease is due to “an early harvest accompanied by good harvest weather, which allowed for timely and smooth canola transportation and sale throughout the first quarter, translating into lower year-over-year sales in the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.”

Its adjusted loss was $370,000 versus income of $396,000 a year earlier.

Aethon Minerals Corp. (AET-X) says it has an option agreement with Sociedad Legal Minera La Florida De Canela, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aethon Minerals Chile SpA, to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Llanos De Llahuin project in Chile. The deal includes a series of payments over 48 months.

The terms also give Sociedad a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty “of which Aethon will maintain the exclusive option to acquire at any time, in its entirety, for a one-time cash payment of US$4,500,000,” the company said. “The back-end weighted option payment structure provides the company with a low-risk opportunity to conduct exploration activities in order to assess whether it will continue advancing the project.”