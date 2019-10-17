Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) announced that its third-quarter financial results will include a pre-tax charge of $7-million “related to the estimated cost of rework for equipment supplied to two distinct projects.” The company said the charge relates to additional time, material and services required to ensure the projects “meet AGI’s high standard for quality.”
The company said the third-quarter charge is based on a preliminary estimate of the total cost of the rework. "Before taking into account this unusual charge, management anticipates second-half adjusted EBITDA will approximate 2018 levels, consistent with guidance provided in its Q2 MD&A," it stated.
New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T) said its optometric division, Iris, The Visual Group (1990) Inc. plans to acquire Medical Arts Optical Inc. which operates under the name Medical Arts in North York, Ont. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.
“This acquisition is a continuation of New Look Vision’s expansion strategy across Canada with current emphasis on Ontario," stated New Look president Antoine Amiel. "To-date this year, we will have acquired 10 new roll-up locations across the country, including six in Ontario, the country’s most populous and fragmented eye care market. We continue to monitor the landscape for additional attractive opportunities.”
DHX Media Ltd. (DHX-T; DHXM-Q), which recently changed its name to WildBrain, said Michael Donovan has resigned from the board of directors. Mr. Donovan stepped down as executive chair of the board in August and was the board’s founding chair. He is also a former CEO at DHX.
Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) reported attributable royalty revenue of approximately $19.1-million or 45 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, which was roughly in line with expectations of $19.3-million and compared to $17.1-million or 40 cents per share for the same quarter last year.
Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) announced it’s repowering its Buckingham power station in Québec. “Installed capacity at the Buckingham power station has now been increased from 10 MW to 20 MW, raising Boralex’s worldwide installed capacity to 2,013 MW,” the company stated. It said the power station will generate an average of 50-per-cent more energy “thanks to the more efficient use of hydropower made possible by the increase in capacity.”
