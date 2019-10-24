Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported revenue of $325.3-million in the third quarter as compared to $339.7-million a year ago. Net income came in at $20.5-million, or 20 cents per share, versus $21.9-million or 21 cents a year ago.
Adjusted EPS was 16 cents down from 19 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 17 cents and revenue of $333.5-million.
**
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) reported third-quarter sales of $1.1-billion, which was in line with expectations and down from $1.3-billion a year ago.
Its net loss was $90.4-million or 72 cents per share versus a profit of $125.3-million or 98 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 35 cents versus a profit of $1.23 a year ago.
**
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported third-quarter sales of $216.9-million down from $328.5-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $32.4-million or 50 cents per share versus a profit of $42.9-million or 66 cents per share a year earlier.
**
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) reported revenue of $6.4-million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 compared to $5.1-million for the same period last year. Its net loss was $4.8-million versus a loss of $3.1-million a year ago.