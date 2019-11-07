 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported a total comparable sales decline of 8 per cent for the second quarter of its current 2020 fiscal year, including both online sales and comparable-store sales.

Revenue for the second quarter ended Sept. 28 was $203.4-million compared to $216.3-million for the same period last year. The decline in revenue was "primarily a result of strong competitive pressures and the company's planned efforts to reduce promotions to improve profitability."

Indigo reported a net loss of $20.5-million or 74 cents per share compared to a net loss of $19.1-million or 70 cents a year ago.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) reported net income of US$32.5-million or 15 cents US per share compared to net income of US$33.8-million or 24 cents US a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at 17 cents US down from 27 cents US a year ago

Funds from operations increased by 115 per cent year-over-year to US$23.6-million from US$11-million a year ago, the company said. FFO per share was 11 cents US, an increase of 57 per cent year-over-year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG-T) reported third-quarter net income of $5.7-million or 3 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and down from $22.7-million or 11 cents a year ago.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) reported third-quarter revenue increased 11.2 per cent to $88.6-million a year ago, which was above expectations of $84.8-million.

Net income for the third quarter was $4.9-million or 12 cents per share compared to net income of $7.2-million or 18 cents in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income increased to $9.5-million or 24 cents per share from $8.9-million or 22 cents in the third quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 22 cents.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T; TAC-N) reported third-quarter EBITDA of $249-million down from $250-million for the same period last year and ahead of expectations of $224.2-million.

Revenue was $593-million, similar to last year. Net earnings were $51-million or 18 cents per share versus a loss of $86-million or 30 cents a year ago.

The company also increased full-year 2019 free-cash-flow outlook range to $300-million to $340-million, from the previous range of $270-million to $330-million.

Cott Corp. (BCB-T; COT-N) said its third-quarter revenue increased 1 per cent to US$616 million. Net income was US$10.1-million or 7 cents US per share versus US$10-million or 7 cents US a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$620.5-million and earnings of 16 cents US per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T) said its sales decreased to US$220.1-million in the third quarter compared to US$241.2-million a year ago. The result was above expectations of $215.8-million.

The company reported a net loss of US$2.4-million or 7 cents US per share compared to net income of US$4.5-million or 13 cents US a year ago. Adjusted net income was US$3.9-million or 11 cents per share compared to US$412,000 or a penny per share a year ago.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T; JE-N) reported sales of $768.4-million in its second quarter of fiscal 2020, down 4 per cent from a year ago. The company said its funds from continuing operations of $26-million increased from $25-million a year ago. Profit came in at 45 cents per share versus a loss of 38 cents a year ago.

