Inside the Market

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cott Corp. (COT-N; BCB-T) announced that its Eden Springs subsidiary has acquired Viteau International B.V, a supplier of bottled water and point-of-use filtration services in the Netherlands. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.

"This acquisition strengthens our commercial customer base and further leverages our leading market position in the region," Antonio Alarcon, president of Eden Springs Continental Europe said in a release.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported revenue of $207.6-million in the fourth quarter down from $211.8-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $200.5-million.

Its net loss was $40-million or 38 cents per share versus a profit of $9.6-million or 9 cents a year ago.

The company also said it recorded adjusted EBITDA of $22.2-million for its fourth quarter versus $26.3-million for the comparable period last year.

“While we made progress against our core strategies and have positioned ourselves well for the future, 2019 presented a number of challenges and our results did not meet our expectations,” said John Holliday, CEO Rogers and Lantic Inc. said in a release.

“In the last half of the year, we experienced continued competitive pressure in the maple segment; however, we remain focused on optimization and cost improvement to maintain and improve our competitive advantage. Market conditions remain positive in our sugar business with the fifth straight year of volume increases. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and are well-positioned for the future.”

