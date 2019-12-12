Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T; DRTT-Q) announced that it filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Utah against Falkbuilt Ltd, Falkbuilt, LLC, Falk Mountain States, LLC, Kristy Henderson, and former Dirtt employee Lance Henderson.
“This action seeks to restrain the defendants from misappropriating Dirtt’s confidential information, trade secrets, business intelligence and customer information, and using that information to advance Falkbuilt’s U.S. businesses to the detriment of Dirtt,” the company stated in a release.
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-C) announced several financial arrangements and corporate updates that it says will strengthen its balance sheet “and enhance overall corporate governance.”
Some of the updates include financial agreements including US$37-million in financing, an amendment to certain of the company’s outstanding debt and cost reductions.
MORE TO COME