Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move.
Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) reported that its final diamond tender of 2019 generated sales proceeds of US$52.9-million, 16-per-cent higher than expected, and achieved an average price of US$548 per carat.
“Market pricing improvements were noted in all size classes,” the company stated. Lucara said the December tender puts its 2019 revenue at US$192.5-million, exceeding the 2019 revenue guidance of US$170-to-US$180 million.
"Though it is too early to call a trend, prices achieved in our final sale of the year reflect a stronger, more stabilized market environment and continued strong demand for Karowe diamonds," stated CEO Eira Thomas. "As a result, we have exceeded our revenue guidance for 2019."
Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) announced the completion of a private placement offering of $125-million principal amount of convertible senior subordinated unsecured debentures. Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., as shareholder and lead investor in the offering, subscribed for $75-million principal amount of debentures, the company stated. The remaining $50-million was purchased by institutional investors.
Uni-Select said it intends to use the net proceeds to "reduce borrowings under its senior debt credit facility and to pursue strategic growth opportunities and cost reduction initiatives."
The company also said its special committee doing a review of strategic alternatives has concluded its work and the board "has determined that modifying the capital structure with this financing and positioning the corporation to pursue identified growth opportunities and cost reduction initiatives is the best alternative for maximizing value for shareholders." The company it and the board are still open to evaluating future opportunities "that align with its business strategies and enhance shareholder value."
Uni-Select also said it will take a non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of between US$45-million and US$50-million, “related to a portion of the goodwill of its operations in the U.K.”
