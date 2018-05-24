Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The federal cabinet has invoked a national security threat to turn down the proposed $1.5-billion takeover of Canadian construction giant Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) by a Chinese state-owned enterprise, sources have told the Globe and Mail.

The sale of Toronto-based Aecon to China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC) was opposed by Canadian construction rivals and by two former directors of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Sources with knowledge of the cabinet decision told the Globe the government accepted the findings of a national security review that determined the takeover was not in the country’s national security interest.

Cabinet ordered a full national security review of the takeover bid earlier this year under section 23.5 of the Investment Canada Act, a measure invoked when the federal government believes an investment could be “injurious to national security.”

Aecon, led by chief executive officer John Beck, has downplayed concerns that have been raised about its involvement in critical infrastructure projects, such as nuclear facilities – contracts that would pass on to CCCC if the transaction was approved by Ottawa.

- Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Andrew Willis

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) says its unionized employees at the Mount Polley Mine have gone on strike following a three-hour lockout by the company on Wednesday.

“The lockout was intended to overcome an impasse on [the] renewal of the collective agreement which terminated on December 31, 2017,” the company stated. “Unionized employees were invited to return to work after the lockout under the terms of a new comprehensive and competitive wage and benefits package with USW Local 1-2017 dated May 9, 2018. Efforts to renew the collective agreement through mediation have so far been unproductive.”

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) says it’s raising $150-million in a convertible debenture offering. It has entered into an agreement a syndicate of underwriters to buy debentures for $1,000 each, at a rate of 4.75 per cent per year payable semi-annually on June 30 and Dec. 31 each year starting on Dec. 31.

It said the net proceeds will be used to reduce drawings under the corporation’s revolving term credit facility, “which will then be available to be drawn, as required, to fund future acquisitions, development projects and for general corporate purposes.”

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) says its systems engineering division has recently received a multi-million contract for the provision and installation of satellite RF ground systems. “The signing includes several RF ground systems some of which incorporate advanced technologies. This project is expected to begin immediately and runs into fiscal 2021,” the company said.

it said the contract is expected to generate 10-to-15 per cent of current levels of consolidated revenues in 2019 and 2020, “which represents a material contract.”

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T) says president and CEO Kenneth Dedeluk will retire after the company’s annual meeting on July 12.

Ryan Schneider, the current chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Dedeluk in both roles and has been nominated for election as a director by shareholders at the AGM. Mr. Dedeluk has been nominated by the Board for re-election as a director and, if re-elected by the shareholders, it is anticipated that he will be appointed as vice chairman of the board, the company said.