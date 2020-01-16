Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-Q; OGI-T) the parent company of Organigram Inc., announced it has secured a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, the online medical cannabis platform by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.
Under the terms of the agreement, Organigram said it will provide Shoppers with a wide range of products including dried flower, oils and other future derivative products as they become available. The agreement is for a three-year term subject to renewal for an additional two years.
Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) announced today that its chief executive officer Stephen Letwin plans to retire and president and chief operating officer Gordon Stothart will succeed Mr. Letwin in the role of president and CEO and will join the board of directors, effective March 1.
Mr. Letwin was appointed president and CEO and director of the board of Iamgold on Nov. 1, 2010, the company stated.
Separately, Iamgold announced preliminary operating results for 2019, as well as guidance for 2020 and 2021.
For 2019, the company reported "attributable" gold production of 762,000 ounces, which it says is approaching the low end of guidance of 765,000 to 810,000 ounces. Attributable gold production for the fourth quarter 2019 was 192,000 ounces, the company stated.
For 2020, the company is forecasting attributable gold production between 700,000 and 760,000 ounces. For 2021, the company expects increased attributable gold production to be about 10-per-cent higher than 2020 production levels at 760,000 to 840,000 ounces.
Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T; TGB-N) announced that recently updated technical work on its Yellowhead Copper Project in central British Columbia has resulted in a 22-per-cent increase in recoverable copper reserves and “significantly improved project economics.”
The company said it has filed a new technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which is said covers a new development plan and updated study on the project.
Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) announced that it has entered into a collaboration with luxury retailer Louis Vuitton and diamond manufacturer HB Company to manufacture its historic, record-setting, 1758 carat Sewelô diamond recovered from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana in April 2019.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Louis Vuitton, the famous luxury House, to transform the historic, 1,758 carat Sewelô, Botswana's largest diamond, into a collection of fine jewellery that will commemorate this extraordinary discovery and contribute direct benefits to our local communities of interest in Botswana.," stated Lucara CEO Eira Thomas.