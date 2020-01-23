Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) reported revenue of $9.2-million in the first quarter ended Nov 30 compared to $9.5-million for the same period last year. Its net loss was $4.1-million or a penny per share versus a profit of $163,000 or nil per share a year ago.
The company also announced that it has become an authorized sports betting operator of the National Basketball Association in a new multi-year partnership. "Effective immediately, theScore will gain access to official NBA betting data, including league marks and logos, for its mobile sports betting app, theScore Bet," the company stated.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) announced its board of directors has approved a capital budget of $340-million to $360-million, which targets an annual average production rate of 80,000 to 82,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), “which is expected to generate approximately $370-million of adjusted funds flow based on the mid-point of our 2020 annual average production guidance,” the company stated.
In 2019, the company said it achieved annual average production of approximately 78,000 boe/d (based on field estimates), "which was well within our guidance of 77,000 to 79,000 boe/d."
The company said it expects to release its financial and operational results and reserves highlights for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 on Feb. 12.
Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) announced its expansion into the European light industrial and logistics market. The REIT said it plans to seek out “high-quality and accretive transactions with long-term cash flow and net asset value growth potential.”
The trust said it’s currently under contract or in exclusive negotiations to acquire $257-million of assets in industrial markets in the Netherlands and $70-million of assets in Germany through seven separate transactions.
The trust also said intends to hedge its entire Euro capital exposure by borrowing 100 per cent of the Euro value of its portfolio to mitigate currency risk. “The debt will be a combination of unsecured and secured financings on properties in Europe and North America, denominated in Euros,” it stated.
