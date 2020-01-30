 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) announced a 6-per-cent increase in its quarterly dividend to 9.5 cents per common share which will be paid on March 30, to shareholders of record on March 17.

Exco also reported sales of $120.4-million for the first quarter compared to $142.1-million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $124.3-million in the latest quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Net income was $8.1-million or 20 cents per share compared to $3.8-million or 9 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for earnings of 19 cents.

**

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T; CLS-N) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$1.49-billion, which the company said was within its guidance range of US$1.425-billion to US$1.525-billion and a decrease of 14 per cent compared to US$1.73-billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Its loss was US$7-million or 5 US cents per share compared to earnings of US$60.1-million or 44 cents US per share a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$1.47-billion and earnings of 6 US cents per share.

**

MORE TO COME

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies