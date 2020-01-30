Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) announced a 6-per-cent increase in its quarterly dividend to 9.5 cents per common share which will be paid on March 30, to shareholders of record on March 17.
Exco also reported sales of $120.4-million for the first quarter compared to $142.1-million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $124.3-million in the latest quarter.
Net income was $8.1-million or 20 cents per share compared to $3.8-million or 9 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for earnings of 19 cents.
**
Celestica Inc. (CLS-T; CLS-N) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$1.49-billion, which the company said was within its guidance range of US$1.425-billion to US$1.525-billion and a decrease of 14 per cent compared to US$1.73-billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Its loss was US$7-million or 5 US cents per share compared to earnings of US$60.1-million or 44 cents US per share a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of US$1.47-billion and earnings of 6 US cents per share.
**
MORE TO COME