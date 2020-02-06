Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $308.1-million up from $331.6-million a year ago. Adjusted net income was $30.5-million or 23 cents per share versus $36.8-million or 28 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $314.7-million and adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share.
**
Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) announced the recovery of an unbroken 549-carat white diamond “of exceptional purity” from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The company said the discovery follows the recent recovery of a gem quality 176-carat stone from the same ore block.
Lucara said the Karowe mine has produced six diamonds greater than 100 carats so far this year. "Lucara will undertake a decision on the sale of the 176 and 549-carat diamonds in due course," the company stated.
**
Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) reported revenues of $99.2-million for its first quarter ended Dec. 31, up from the $79.9-million reported in the same quarter of the previous year and ahead of expectations of $90.7-million.
Net profit was $4.3-million or 54 cents per share, an increase from $3.4-million or 43 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at 67 cents versus 48 cents a year earlier.
**
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) reported its revenues increased by $10.5-million or 14.9 per cent to $81.3-million in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 versus a year earlier.
Net income was $8.1-million or 11 cents per share compared to a net loss of $18.1-million or 26 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted net income was $16.7-million or 22 cents per share compared to $12.4-million or 18 cents a year earlier
Analysts were expecting revenue of $81.6-million, earnings of 14 cents and adjusted earnings of 23 cents.
**
MORE TO COME