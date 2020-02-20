Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T; NOA-N) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $189.5-million, compared to $131-million for the same period in the prior year.
Net income was $8.2-million or 28 cents per share versus $2.7-million or 10 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 38 cents versus 18 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $207-million and adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share.
**
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $172-million up from $169.4-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $168.9-million.
Net income was $1.1-million or 1.7 cents per share versus net income of $302,000 or 0.6 cents per share a year earlier.
**
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG-T) reported revenue of $49.9-million in the fourth quarter, up from $44.3-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $47.4-million.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $30.8-million versus a loss of $70.4-million a year earlier.
**
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T; OR-N) reported revenue of $51-million down from $115.3-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $155.2-million or $1.04 per share versus a loss of $113.9-millio nor 73 cents a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were $10.3-million or 7 cents per share compared to $13-million or 8 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $47.3-million and adjusted earnings of 6 cents.
**
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue from income properties of $41.2-million up from $26.8-million a year earlier. Net income was $66.3-million or 49 cents per unit compared to $59.3-million or 66.7 cents a year earlier.
Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $19.3-million or 14.4 cents versus $12.6-million or 14.1 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting FFO per unit of 15 cents and revenue of $41.1-million.
**
MORE TO COME