Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T) reported net income of US$27-million or 7 US cents per share in the fourth quarter versus a loss of US$10.8-million or 3 US cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier.
Oil and gas sales were US$127.9-million down from US$136.6-million a year ago. Funds flow from operations were US$49.7-million or 14 US cents per share down from US$52.1-million or 13 US cents a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of US$132.5-million and earnings of 8 US cents per share.
Gran Tierra also announced it was cutting its 2020 capital budget by US$25-million, citing falling oil prices. Its revised capital budget is US$175-million to US$195-million.
**
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) reported a net loss of $8.9-million in the fourth quarter versus a loss of $107.5-million for the same period a year earlier.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $18.5-million or 8 cents per share versus $15.4-million or 5 cents per share for the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 9 cents.
**
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) reported net income of US$45.3-million or 22 US cents per share versus US$43.3-million or 23 US cents a year earlier. Funds from operations increased by 35 per cent year-over-year to US$34.4-million.
**
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T) reported revenue of $96.8-million, down from $104.3-million a year ago.
Funds from operations were $42.1-million or 28 cents per unit down from $46.5-million or 31 cents a year earlier. Adjusted FFO was 24 cents which is in line with expectations and compared to 26 cents a year ago.
**
Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $68.4-million, a decrease of 17 per cent from the same period in 2018.
Net income attributable was $10.4-million or 12 cents per share, compared to net income of $20.7-million or 24 cents recorded in the same period in 2018.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $68-million and earnings of 16 cents per share.
**
MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) reported net income of $10.6-million or 44 cents per share for the fourth quarter, an increase of 197 per cent from $3.5-million or 15 cents per share)in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The board also declared an increase to the quarterly dividend from 32 cents per share to 34 cents.
**
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) announced it will seek shareholder approval at its 2020 annual and special meeting of shareholders “to amend its articles of incorporation to increase the limits of foreign ownership and control of its voting shares to those permitted by amendments made to the Canada Transportation Act (CTA) in 2018.”