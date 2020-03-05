Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $992-million, up from $520-million a year earlier. Net income was $26-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $199-million or 67 cents a year earlier. Adjusted funds flows came in at 51 cents per share versus a loss of 13 cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $818.3-million and earnings of 7 cents per share.
Points International Ltd. (PTS-T; PCOM-Q) said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 13 per cent to US$107-million compared to US$94.9 million a year earlier.
Net income increased 23 per cent to US$2.8 million or 20 US cents per share, compared to US$2.2 million or 16 US cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased 43 per cent to US$7.2 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of US$108.1-million and EPS of 23 US cents per share.
