Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) says a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to buy, from selling shareholder Bedrock Industries B.V., 10 million common shares on a bought-deal basis at a price of $21.75 each to raise $217.5-million.

Bedrock currently holds 75.4 million shares or about 85 per cent of the stock. Following the closing of the offering, Bedrock will hold 65.4 million shares or about 73.7 per cent of the issued and outstanding Shares.

“The net proceeds of the offering will be paid directly to Bedrock Industries B.V. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering,” the company stated.

AutoCanada (ACQ-T) says the outstanding balance of about $18.4-million of loans extended to PPH Holdings Ltd. will be repaid in full, as of March 31.

Proceeds from the repayment will be applied to the company’s recent acquisition of the Grossinger Auto Group in Illinois, the company said.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) says it will acquire a distribution warehouse in Stratford, Ont.

The REIT also said it has replaced the $90-million bridge facility established late in 2017 with $88-million in new mortgages on recently acquired properties. The bridge facility was due to expire in September 2018.

Lydian International Ltd. (LYD-T) reported a loss of US$7.6-million or a penny per share in the fourth quarter, versus income of US$21.5-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

There were no revenues in the quarter.

