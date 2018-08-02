Thursday’s TSX breakouts: : A newly listed consumer stock with an expected return of over 30%

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 28 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 44 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

In this report, I like to feature a wide variety of securities and occasionally highlight companies that are not currently on the breakouts lists. Discussed today is one such company.

It is a newly listed consumer stock that investors may want to put on their radar screens. Management is targeting aggressive and accelerating growth for the company in the years ahead with a targeted revenue compound annual growth rate ranging between 24 per cent and 28 per cent over the next three years. Given the robust earnings growth expectations, the consensus target price is calling for a potential 31 per cent gain in the share price over the next year.

The stock featured today is MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Concord, Ont.-based MAV Beauty Brands is a personal care company that sells hair care and personal care products through its three main product lines: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure and Cake Beauty. The company sells personal care products such as shampoo, conditioner, styling aids and body wash in over 100 retail outlets across more than 25 countries. The company’s products are sold at retailers including Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, and Target. In 2017, the company’s top 10 retail partners represented 67 per cent of the company’s sales. In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, North America represented 89 per cent of the company’s sales in 2017 with the balance from international markets.

This company has experienced strong growth with revenue rising from U.S. $53.8-million in 2015 to U.S. $75.7-million in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6 per cent. Looking forward, management is targeting its sales growth to accelerate, with revenue expected to reach between U.S. $145-million and U.S. $160-million by 2020, which equates to a CAGR of between 24 per cent and 28 per cent over the next three years. Management has a targeted adjusted EBITDA objective of between U.S. $52.5-million and U.S. $57.5-million by the year 2020, representing a three year CAGR of between 26 per cent and 30 per cent. Management believes it can achieve this target through three main drivers: 1) increasing sales to its current retailers 2) cross-selling its product offerings and selling multiple brands in retail outlets and 3) expanding its global footprint. Last year, the company hired a head of international sales who is responsible for seeking out new global opportunities and entering markets where the company’s products are not currently sold. In addition, the company sees the opportunity to grow its top line by making strategic acquisitions, expanding its product line, and securing new retail relationships.

Year-to-date, the company has completed two acquisitions, partially funded with debt, acquiring Renpure, LLC on March 8 and Cake Beauty Inc. on Jan. 23. Consequently, management is focused on reducing its debt level in the near-term.

The company recently closed on its initial public offering (IPO), issuing shares at a price per share of $14, and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 10. The stock is trading below its IPO price.

Insider ownership is significant. Post the offering, Anthony Group (ie. the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Anthony Venere) will own 18 per cent of the shares outstanding and the Redmond Group will have an 8 per cent ownership position.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results on August 14. The Street is anticipating the company will report revenue of $21-million, EBITDA of $6-million and earnings per share of 7 cents.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growing the business and reducing its debt. As a result, it does not pay its shareholders a dividend at this point in time.

Analysts’ recommendations

The company is currently covered by five analysts, and all five analysts have buy recommendations on the stock.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Jefferies Securities, Raymond James and RBC Capital Markets. Other firms that were involved in the initial public offering include BMO Capital Markets, and National Bank Financial. Consequently, I would not be surprised if analyst coverage from one or both of these firms was initiated.

Financial forecasts

All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The Street is forecasting the company to report revenue of $93-million in 2018, rising 34 per cent to $125-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $28-million in 2018 and $41-million in the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 37 cents in 2018 and 61 cents in 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 11 times the 2019 consensus estimate. On a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple basis, the stock is trading at 16.8 times the 2019 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $17.40, implying the share price may appreciate 31 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $15 (from the analyst at Jefferies) to a high of $22 (from the analyst at Canaccord Genuity). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $15, $16 two at $17, and $22.

Chart watch

Given the stock just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 10, there is very little trading history. Consequently, technical analysis is of limited value.

Since the stock began trading, the share price has been trading predominately around the low $13 level.

Trading volume for this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $500-million has averaged approximately 184,000 shares per day since the stock began trading.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.