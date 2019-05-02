Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that has delivered strong returns along with downside protection

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 31 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum), many of which (approximately one-third) are energy stocks.
Discussed today is a stock that appeared on the positive breakouts list earlier this week with the share price closing at a record high. The company has delivered strong returns to long-term investors and recently provided downside protection to investors during the fourth-quarter stock market meltdown.
The share price declined just 4 per cent between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24 compared to a 14-per-cent drop in the S&P/TSX composite index. However, on a valuation basis, the stock is expensive relative to historical levels. Consequently, the positive price momentum may pause in the near-term. A potential catalyst for the stock would be an acquisition announcement.
The security highlighted today is CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.
The company
Montreal-based CGI Group is a leading, global independent information technology and business consulting services firm. The company provides consulting services, technological systems and solutions, and technology servicing outsourced from its clients.
Before the market opened on April 1, the company reported its second quarter financial results (the company’s fiscal year-end is Sept. 30) that were relatively in-line with expectations. Revenue climbed to $3.1-billion with organic growth of approximately 4 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) came in at $454-million with an EBIT margin of 14.8 per cent, up from 14.4 per cent reported last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.17, matching the consensus estimate. Bookings were strong at $3.3-billion in the second quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 times. Backlog was $22.9-billion, down from $23.3-billion reported last quarter.
On the earnings call, management reiterated its commitment to its ‘Build and Buy’ strategy.
President and chief executive officer George Schindler commented on the company’s acquisition pipeline stating, “We continue to advance our pipeline of buy opportunities across each of our operating regions and see increasing potential for large multi-metro market mergers like Acando. In fact, with the recent completion of our client interviews, we are in the process of analyzing hundreds of new potential buy candidates across each of our operating geographies.” He added, “If I look at our pipeline right now, we have about 20 per cent of our pipeline of potential targets span metro markets and/or countries, and if you think of the language of transformational buys in CGI’s history, a transformational buy for us now is really just a series of metro markets, maybe across not just countries, but across continents.” A future acquisition announcement may represent a catalyst for the stock. The company has a healthy balance sheet to fund future acquisitions.
On the conference call, the CEO remarked on a potential impact from Brexit, “Most of the commercial clients I talk too, much like ourselves, have done a little Brexit proofing, if you will... On the government side, there is a lot of analysis going on. Actually, there's some opportunities for us to help them on some of that analysis. Regardless of what happens with Brexit, regardless of how it's implemented, if it's implemented, there will be changes required by governments and we'll be there to help. So I would say we are well positioned for the future in the U.K.”
The company’s shares are dual-listed, trading on Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker GIB.A and on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker GIB.
Returning capital to shareholders
Management is focused on growth and as a result, currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
The company has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback program. During the second quarter, the company repurchased 1,636,500 shares at a weighted average price of $84.71 per share. During the first six months of fiscal 2019, the company repurchased 6,080,600 shares at a weighted average price of $82.79.
Analysts’ recommendations
The stock is well covered. There are 18 analysts actively covering this company, of which 10 analysts have buy recommendations, six analysts have hold recommendations and two analysts have “sell” recommendation on the stock.
The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, Edward Jones, Eight Capital, GMP, Goldman Sachs, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Veritas Investment Research, and Wells Fargo Securities.
Revised recommendations
This week, many analysts revised their expectations after the company reported its quarterly earnings results. Listed below are several notable revisions.
Desjardins Securities’ Maher Yaghi increased his target price to $101.50 from $94.50. Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity took his target price up to $106 from $95. BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Thanos Moschopoulos increased his target price to $107 from $95. RBC Dominion Securities’ Paul Treiber raised his target price by $8 to $108. Richard Tse from National Bank Financial increased his target price to $120 (the high on the Street) from $100. Raymond James’ Steven Li lifted his target price to $104 from $100. Wells Fargo Securities’ Edward Caso Jr. hiked his target price to $95 from $90. Barclays’ analyst Phillip Huang raised his target price by $13 to $105.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $4.68 in fiscal 2019, up from $4.19 reported in fiscal 2018, with earnings expected to rise nearly 9 per cent to $5.09 in fiscal 2020.
Consensus earnings forecasts have been tweaked slightly higher in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of $4.65 for fiscal 2019 and $5.02 for fiscal 2020.
Valuation
The stock is trading at a high valuation relative to historical levels.
According to Bloomberg, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18.9 times the fiscal 2020 consensus estimate, near peak levels and well above its three-year historical average of 16.5 times. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) basis, the stock is trading at 11.9 times the fiscal 2020 consensus estimate, above the three-year historical average of 10.3 times.
The average one-year target price is $100.28, suggesting the share price is nearly fully valued with just 4 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.
Insider transaction activity
Year-to-date, four insiders have reported trades in the public market.
Most recently, between Feb. 21 and March 12, Michael Roach, who sits on the board of directors and was the company’s president and chief executive officer between 2006 and 2016, sold a total of 220,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Roach Living Legacy Inc.).
Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, fellow director Paule Doré, the company’s former chief corporate officer, sold a total of 19,600 shares in the public market.
Prior to that, on Feb. 12, director Mike Pedersen purchased 11,350 shares.
On Feb. 5, Tim Hurlebaus exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (15,167). Mr. Hurlebaus is the president of CGI Federal, a subsidiary of CGI Group.
Chart watch
The stock has been a strong long-term performer over the years with the share price closing at an all-time high on April 30. In addition, the stock has provided investors with downside protection during periods of market weakness. For instance, between Oct. 1, 2018 and Dec. 24, 2018, the S&P/TSX composite index collapsed 14 per cent, while CGI’s stock price retreated by just 4 per cent.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 15 per cent, in-line with the S&P/TSX composite index but trailing the 34 per cent gain realized by the S&P/TSX information technology sector. Top performers in the tech sector are Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T), Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T) and Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T), which have rallied 75 per cent, 49 per cent, and over 40 per cent, respectively.
Looking at key resistance and support levels for CGI, there is an initial ceiling of resistance around $100 and initial technical support around $90, close to its 50-day moving average (at $91.58). Failing that, there is technical support around $85, near its 200-day moving average (at $85.76).
