Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with 8 buy calls and a 28% total return expected

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 103 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and just nine securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. Last quarter, the company reported stellar third-quarter financial results that sent the share price soaring 10 per cent. The earnings outlook for the company is strong given the company’s record backlog. The company will be releasing its fourth-quarter earnings results after the market closes on Thurs. Feb. 21.

The stock has eight buy recommendations and an expected one-year total return (including the 2.4 per cent dividend yield) of 28 per cent. The security highlighted today is Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Calgary-based Enerflex is a supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry, providing natural gas compression, gas processing, refrigeration systems and electric power systems. In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, in 2017, 48 per cent of the company’s revenue was from the U.S., 25 per cent stemmed from Canada, with the balance, 27 per cent, from the rest of the world.

The company will be releasing its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on Thurs. Feb. 21 and hosting a conference call on Fri. Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. (MST). The consensus EBITDA estimate is $62.85-million.

On Nov. 8, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results that sent the share price soaring 10 per cent the following trading day. Revenue came in at $446-million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $430-million. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $65.2-million, well above the Street’s forecast of $60.8-million. Earnings per share was 43 cents, topping the Street’s estimate of 30 cents. The company’s backlog was impressive, reaching a record $1.065-billlion, driven higher by $629-million in booking reported during the quarter.

The president and chief executive officer Blair Goertzen commented on the company’s solid financial results stating, “Several major projects across the Company drove record bookings of $629 million in the third quarter, continuing the trend of strong bookings seen in the first half of 2018. Backlog, a key leading indicator of future revenues, also had significant growth and exceeded $1 billion for the first time in our history. Our near-term outlook remains healthy based on continued strength in bid activity in all regions.”

On the earnings call, the chief executive officer James Harbilas remarked on the backlog composition improving margins, “We started the year with our backlog, kind of heavily weighted towards compression, we've seen that balance out as the year has progressed closer to an even split between compression and process equipment, and as a result, we've seen a stronger margin profile within the backlog. So we would expect that to continue into Q4 [fourth-quarter] of 2018, and obviously, as we enter 2019.”

Dividend policy

In Nov., management announced a 10.5 per cent dividend hike, raising its quarterly dividend to 10.5 cents per share from 9.5 cents. This equates to a yearly dividend of 42 cents per share and a current dividend yield of 2.4 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts that cover this small-cap stock (market capitalization of $1.6-billion), of which eight analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (Jeff Fetterly at Peters & Co. Ltd.) has a ‘sector perform’ recommendation.

The nine firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, , Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co., Raymond James, Scotiabank, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

In Jan., three analysts revised their expectations.

Jon Morrison, the analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, reduced his target price to $21.50 from $23. TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil cut his target price to $22 from $24. Jeff Fetterly, the analyst at Peters & Co., downgraded his recommendation to a “sector perform” from a “sector outperform” but maintained his target price at $22.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting improving earnings for the company. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $224-million in 2018, rising 22 per cent to $273-million in 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.4 times the 2019 consensus estimate, which is below its three-year historical average of 7.4 times.

The one-year average target price is $22.34, suggesting there is over 25 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $20.50 (the low on the Street is from Greg Colman, the analyst at National Bank Financial), $21.25, $21.50, two at $22, two at $22.50, $23, and $25 (the high on the Street is from Vladislav Vlad, the analyst at Scotiabank).

Insider transaction activity

The most recent trades by insiders occurred in November – all sales.

Between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, chairman Stephen Savidant exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,000) at an average price per share of approximately $16.80, leaving 25,000 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sales totalled nearly $168,000.

On Nov. 23, director Michael Weill exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,000) at a price per share of $16.8677 with 2,000 shares left in his account.

On Nov. 20, director Robert Boswell exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,000) at a price per share of $17.506 with a remaining account balance of 40,263 shares.

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15, president and chief executive officer Blair Goertzen exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (90,000) at an average price per share of approximately $17.92, which left 37,311 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from these sales amounted to over $1.6-million.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 11 per cent, relatively in-line S&P/TSX composite index, which is up 12 per cent, but below the S&P/TSX energy index that is up 15 per cent.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching an initial ceiling of resistance around $18. After that, the next major resistance level is around $20. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $16, near its 50-day moving average (at $16.58) and its 200-day moving average (at $15.81). Failing that, there is strong downside support around $14.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.