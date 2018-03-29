Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with earnings expected to grow between 19% and 24% in 2018

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are eight stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 71 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that is just 1 per cent away from appearing on the positive breakouts list.

For 2018, management anticipates earnings per share will grow between 19 per cent and 24 per cent. The company also offers investors income with a dividend yield of approximately 1.4 per cent. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. The share price has rallied 11 per cent over the past two trading sessions and as a result, the share price may pause in the near-term allowing the stock to digest these gains.

The security highlighted today is Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Toronto-based Jamieson Wellness manufactures and distributes natural health products. The Jamieson brand is the best-selling brand in Canada in the VMS (vitamins, minerals, and supplements) market by sales with room to expand.

For 2018, management is guiding to revenue of between $325-million and $335-million, implying between 8 per cent and 11 per cent year-over-year growth. Management expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of between $67-million and $69-million in 2018, up between 10 per cent and 13 per cent year-over-year. Lastly, adjusted earnings per share is expected to rise to between 83 cents and 87 cents, up between 19 per cent and 24 per cent year-over-year.

Looking further out, according to the company’s prospectus, management has set the following financial targets expected to be achieved by the year 2021. Revenue of between $390-million and $410-million, adjusted EBITDA of between $95-million and $100-million. Adjusted EBITDA margins ranging from 23.8 per cent to 25 per cent. In addition, management’s goal is to achieve approximately 20 per cent annual growth in its adjusted earnings per share for 2017 through 2021.

The Jamieson brand is sold worldwide. The company sells its products in over 40 countries and management sees further international expansion opportunities that are expected to drive further revenue growth. Asia, Eastern Europe, and Middle East are three targeted regions where management sees opportunities to grow. The Chinese market is a region that management believes offers significant revenue growth potential with room to expand its existing product line. Management highlights that the Chinese VMS grew at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 9.9 per cent between 2011 and 2015.

In addition to international growth opportunities, demand is forecast to rise driven by an aging population seeking nutritional supplements and a growing consumer appetite for products aimed at improving physical health and wellness. The North American VMS market grew at a compound annual growth rate of 2.9 per cent between 2011 and 2015.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share or 32 cents per share on a yearly basis, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.4 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap consumer staples stock with a market capitalization of approximately $854-million is well covered by large Bay Street firms. There are six analysts who cover this stock and all six analysts have buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Changes to target prices by analysts have been upward revisions.

In February, Peter Sklar, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, increased his target price to $26 from $22. Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets took his target price up to $24 from $23. Prakash Gowd from CIBC Capital Markets lifted his target price to $22 from $20.60.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $329-million in 2018, up from $300.6-million in 2017, and expected to rise $352-million in 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $68-million in 2018, up from $61.5-million in 2017, and anticipated to reach $78-million in 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 86 cents in 2018 and $1.07 in 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 13 times the 2019 consensus estimate. Earlier this week, the stock was trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 12 times, so the stock has experienced rapid multiple expansion absent any news announcements released by the company.

The average 12-month target price is $24.75, implying the share price has nearly 10 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $22 (at CIBC World Markets), two at $24, $24.75, $25, and $26 (at BMO Capital Markets).

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has been buying activity reported by two insiders.

Most recently, on March 12 and March 13, the company’s Vice-President of Finance Robert Chan purchased 300 shares and 1,150 shares, respectively, at a price per share around the $20.60 level, increasing his account’s holdings to 21,997 shares.

Prior to that, Steve Spooner, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 2,500 shares on Feb. 28, initiating a portfolio position.

Chart watch

On Monday, the stock was in correction territory, after falling nearly 12 per cent from its record closing high of $22.78 reached on Jan. 16.

This week, the share price has bounced back, recovering nearly all of those losses and closing at $22.58 on Wednesday. However, the move higher has been on low volume, not a strong technical indicator as you want to see a stock rally on high volume. On Wednesday, approximately 87,000 shares traded, which is well below the historical three-month daily average trading volume of 115,000.

Given the rapid two day price return of 11 per cent, the stock is now in overbought territory with its RSI (relative strength index) at 70. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Looking at key support and resistance levels, the stock price has strong downside support around $20, and there is a major ceiling of upside resistance around $23.

