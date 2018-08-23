Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with earnings growth, an attractive 5% yield and low valuation

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 42 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 25 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that appears on the positive breakouts list. This stock offers investors a winning combination of double-digit earnings growth, a 5.4-per-cent dividend yield, and it is trading at a discount to its historical multiple. Year-to-date, this security is the top performing stock in its respective sector, delivering an attractive 13-per-cent year-to-date return with further gains expected by analysts. The security highlighted today is Superior Plus Corporation (SPB-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Toronto-based Superior Plus has two core business operations: the energy distribution segment and the specialty chemicals segment. The company is a market leader, the largest retail propane distributor in Canada and the fourth largest distributor in the U.S.

After the market closed on Aug. 8, the company reported second-quarter financial results that were just shy of expectations. The company reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $42.8-million, up 6 per cent year-over-year but slightly below the consensus estimate of $43.4-million. The stock price was relatively unchanged the following day, increasing six cents to close at $13.29.

On July 10, the company completed the US$900-million transformative acquisition of NGL Propane, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. As a result, management increased its 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $345-million and $375-million from its previous guidance of between $305-million and $335-million. Management anticipates its 2018 adjusted operating cash flow (AOCF) per share will come in at the lower end of its guidance of between $1.75 and $1.95 due to the recent equity financing with material synergies from the acquisition not expected to be realized until 2019. Expected run-rate synergies are expected to be between $26-million and $32-million within the first two years. Following the acquisition of NGL Propane, the company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is 4 times, which is high. Management is focused on reducing its leverage to its long-term target of 3 times by the end of 2020.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 6 cents per share, or 72 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 5.4 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since 2014.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 11 firms providing recent research coverage on this utility stock with a market capitalization of $2.35-billion, of which eight analysts have buy recommendations and three analysts have hold recommendations.

The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Raveel Afzaal, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, tweaked his target price, lifting it to $13.75 from $13.50.

In July, Damir Gunja from TD Securities raised his target price by $1 to $16.

In June, David Newman, the analyst from Desjardins Securities, increased his target price to $16 from $15. Benoit Laprade from Scotia Capital upgraded the stock to a ‘sector outperform’ from a ‘sector perform’ while maintaining his $14 target price. Elias Foscolos from Industrial Alliance Securities took his target price up to $15.50 from $15.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $365-million in 2018, rising 27 per cent to $463-million the following year.

The company has had positive earnings revisions, particularly for next year given the recent acquisition. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $333-million for 2018 and $338-million for 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6 times the 2019 consensus estimate. Looking back over the past five years, the stock is trading below its peak multiple of approximately 10 times and below its average multiple of 7.9 times.

The average one-year target price is $14.93, implying the share price may appreciate 11 per cent over the next 12 months. When combined with the 5.4-per-cent yield, this translates to a potential total return exceeding 16 per cent over the next year. Individual target prices are quite concentrated and are as follows in numerical order: $13.75 (the low on the Street is from the analyst at Canaccord Genuity), three at $14, three at $15, $15.50, and three at $16.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there have been two transactions in the public market reported by insiders – both purchases.

Most recently, on April 5, Pat Gottschalk, who sits on the board of directors, bought 20,000 shares increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 50,000 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 16, chief financial officer Beth Summers acquired 1,600 shares at a price per share of $12.29, which lifted her account balance to 9,600 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 13 per cent making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index. The stock has outperformed the S&P/TSX composite index, which is up 0.9 per cent year-to-date, and the S&P/TSX utilities index, which is down 8.1 per cent so far this year.

Over the past two years, the share price has traded principally between $11 and $13.50 and is currently trading at the upper end of this trading band.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the share price has major overhead resistance around $15. Looking at the downside, there is technical support between $12.50 and $13, near its 50-day moving average (at $12.89) and its 200-day moving average (at $12.54). Failing that, there is strong support around $11.

The stock is fairly liquid. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 840,000 shares.

Positive Breakouts Aug. 22 closing price VNP-T 5N Plus Inc $3.59 AW-UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.40 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $60.74 ATD-B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $63.06 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $13.68 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $21.82 APR-UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.33 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $106.61 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $77.93 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $8.07 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $19.70 BEP-UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.31 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. $266.49 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $38.68 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $52.10 CSH-UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $15.61 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.65 CRR-UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.41 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.14 EXF-T EXFO Inc $5.34 FN-T First National Financial Corp $29.85 FSV-T FirstService Corp $111.78 GH-T Gamehost Inc $12.70 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $52.70 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $54.56 KML-T Kinder Morgan $17.01 LGO-T Largo Resources Ltd. $2.83 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $19.29 MX-T Methanex Corp $96.60 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.91 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $5.20 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $103.97 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $28.61 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $17.60 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $13.45 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $5.09 TF-T Timbercreek Financial Corp. $9.42 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $78.81 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $1.87 TNT-UN-T True North Commercial REIT $6.82 VMD-T Viemed Healthcare Inc. $5.65 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $10.57 Negative Breakouts BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $12.37 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $1.86 BLX-T Boralex Inc $18.90 BPF-UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $17.99 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $1.83 DHX-T DHX Media Ltd $2.34 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $15.52 IBG-T IBI Group Inc. $5.21 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $13.96 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $3.80 LNR-T Linamar Corp $53.65 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $10.25 MG-T Magna International Inc $69.51 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $5.11 MAXR-T Maxar Technologies Ltd. $46.62 MRU-T Metro Inc $41.73 PHO-T Photon Control Inc. $2.16 PTG-T Pivot Technology Solutions Inc. $1.61 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $11.68 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $97.89 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.28 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.36 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $6.38 TC-T Tucows Inc. $71.49 UR-T UrtheCast Corp $0.23 Source: Bloomberg

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.