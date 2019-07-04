Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with revenue growth, strong balance sheet and an attractive 3.9% yield

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 37 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) and 14 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a dividend stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. Year-to-date, the share price is up over 13 per cent. However, long-term investors with a buy-and-hold strategy have not been rewarded with significant gains as the stock price has been locked in a trading band for many years.
Looking back over the past five years, the share price has largely traded between $15 and $19, and the stock price is currently nearing the upper end of this trading band. From a historical perspective, investors could have made money by trading this stock. That is, selling the stock when the share price was at the upper end of this band and purchasing shares when the stock price was at the lower end of this band.
Fundamentally, the company has delivered revenue growth over the years, reporting record revenue in fiscal 2019. The company has a solid balance sheet with over $1.40 per share of cash and marketable securities. Furthermore, the stock has an attractive, stable dividend with a current yield of 3.9 per cent.
The security discussed today is Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.
The company
Burlington, Ont.-based Evertz Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells video and audio equipment to the telecom and television broadcast industries.
In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, in fiscal 2019, 67 per cent of the company's revenue was generated in North America with the balance from international markets. The company has a diversified customer base with no individual customer accounting for more than 13 per cent of its revenue in fiscal 2019 and the top 10 customers represented roughly 40 per cent of revenue.
On June 20, the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2019 (ending on April 30).
Revenue came in at $107-million, up 15 per cent year-over-year. Revenue from North America increased 22 per cent year-over-year to $63.6-million, while international revenue rose 7 per cent year-over-year to $43.7-million. Gross margin was approximately 58.5 per cent. Earnings per share was 24 cents, up from 11 cents per share reported during the same period last year. The company continues to have a healthy balance sheet. As at April 30, Evertz had $108.6-million of cash and marketable securities, amounting to just over $1.40 per share. At the end of May, the company’s purchase order backlog, reflecting future revenue, topped $90-million.
On the earnings call, Brian Campbell, the executive vice-president of business development, remarked on the record revenue for the fiscal year, “We attribute our strong annual and solid quarterly performance to the ongoing technical transition in the industry, channel and video services proliferation, the increase in global demand for high-quality video anywhere, anytime, and specifically, to the growing adoption of Evertz' IP-based Software Defined Video Networking solutions, our state-of-the-art DreamCatcher IP replay and production suite and Evertz' IT and virtualized cloud solutions.”
Also positive, on June 10, the company announced that it received a large purchase order for over $13-milion from a “leading U.S. National Carrier customer."
Dividend policy
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share, or 72 cents per share a year, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.9 per cent. The dividend has been maintained at the 18 cents level since late 2014.
Analysts’ recommendations
This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.4-billion is covered by four analysts and all four analysts have buy recommendations.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity, ISS-EVA, and Raymond James.
Revised recommendations
In June, Steven Li, the analyst at Raymond James, increased his target price to $19 from $18. Canaccord’s Robert Young raised his target price to $20 from $19. BMO’s Thanos Moschopoulos also lifted his target price to $20 from $19.
Financial forecasts
The Street is forecasting revenue of $460-million in fiscal 2020, up from a record high of $443.6-million reported in fiscal 2019, and expected to rise to $493-million in fiscal 2021. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.06 for fiscal 2020, up from $1.02 reported in fiscal 2019, and anticipated to climb to $1.14 in fiscal 2021.
Financial forecasts have been relatively steady. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimate was $1.07 for fiscal 2020.
Valuation
The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17.3 times the consensus fiscal 2020 estimate, in-line with its three-year historical average and below its peak multiple of 20 times during this period.
The average one-year target price is $19.67, implying the share price may appreciate 7 per cent over the next 12 months, providing a potential total return of 11 per cent if you include 3.9 per cent yield. Individual target prices provided by three firms are as follows in numerical order: $19 and two at $20.
Insider transaction activity
Year-to-date, only one insider had traded shares in the public market – the chief technology officer Rakesh Patel.
On March 28 and March 29, Mr. Patel sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.07, trimming his portfolio’s position to 209,700 shares. Gross proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.7-million.
Chart watch
The stock price has been locked in a trading band for many years. Looking back over the past five years, the share price has traded principally between $15 and $19, and is currently at the upper end of this trading band. For long-term investors, this stock has been an underperformer. For instance, over the past five years, the share price is up less than 5 per cent, while the S&P/TSX composite index is up 9 per cent during this period and the S&P/TSX information technology sector index is up 172 per cent.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the next ceiling of resistance is between $19 and $20. Looking at the downside, the share price has initial technical support between $17.50 (close to its 50-day moving average at $17.49) and $18. Failing that, there is technical support at $16 and strong support at $15.
This small-cap stock is thinly traded, which can increase the stock price volatility. The three-month daily average trading volume is approximately 37,000 shares.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.
If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.
Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.
A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.