On today’s Breakouts report, there are 14 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), of which nine are energy stocks and four are gold stocks, and 67 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is an energy stock that is pennies away from appearing on the positive breakouts list – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T). Benefiting from a rising oil price, the share price has rebounded sharply delivering one-year, two-year and three-year price returns of 20 per cent, 86 per cent and 598 per cent, respectively.

From a technical analysis perspective, the share price is nearing a major ceiling of resistance around $11.60 (closed at $11.44 on Oct. 18) and may pullback in the near-term.

A brief outline on Crescent Point is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Calgary-based Crescent Point Energy is an oil and gas company with operations in central Alberta and Saskatchewan. In the first half of 2023, 78 per cent of its production stemmed from crude oil and liquids with the balance from natural gas.

In August, management announced the sale of its U.S. assets, agreeing to sell its North Dakota assets to a private operator for US$500-million. As a result, it lowered its total annual average production outlook to between 156,000 and 161,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) down from its prior outlook of between 160,000 and 166,000 boe/d.

In a news release, president and chief executive officer Craig Bryksa said, “Over the last few years, we have taken several strategic steps to optimize our portfolio. This transaction allows us to realize future value for an area with limited scalability while immediately enhancing our financial position and increasing our focus on our core operating areas.”

For 2024, management targets annual average production of between 145,000 and 151,000 boe/d based on development capital expenditures of between $1.05-billion and $1.15-billion. Management expects to generate excess cash flow of more than $1-billion based on an oil price of US$80 (West Texas Intermediate), of which roughly 60 per cent will be returned to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. By 2028, management targets annual average production of approximately 180,000 boe/d.

Management employs a hedging strategy in order to mitigate risk from commodity price volatility.

On the second quarter earnings call, chief financial officer Ken Lamont stated, “We are about 25 per cent hedged now through the second half of 2023. So I think we’ve built a pretty solid book there. And always just looking to enhance it a little bit. But I would expect us probably not to get past the 30 per cent level. As we look into 2024, we’ve actually started a program now into 2024 into the first half. So we’re going to start chipping away at hedging there. We are looking to kind of get hedged out about a year out in that 20 per cent to 30 per cent level.”

Quarterly earnings and outlook

Before the market opened on July 26, the company reported solid second-quarter financial results. Adjusted funds flow from operations came in at $1.01 per share, four cents above the Street’s expectations. Total production in the second quarter came in at 155,031 boe/day. Also positive, the company repurchased 9.7 million shares and announced a special dividend of 3.5 cents per share payable in Aug. That day, the share price rallied 3 per cent.

On the earnings call, Mr. Bryksa said, “During the second half of this year, we expect to realize the benefits of our recent Montney acquisition and continued momentum in our Kaybob Duvernay play, as we plan to bring on stream additional pads in both areas during the third and fourth quarter. Our second half 2023 production is expected to average approximately 179,000 BOE per day generating over $1 billion of excess cash flow on an annualized basis, assuming a U.S. $75 price deck.”

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to a current annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.

Over the past year, the company has also paid its shareholders three special dividends of 3.5 cents per share each time - in August 2023, March 2023 and Nov. 2022.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, the stock has 14 buy-equivalent recommendations, one “sector perform” recommendation (from Peters & Co.), and one “underweight” recommendation (from ISS-EVA).

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: ARC Independent Research, ATB Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, ISS-EVA, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co., Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Sadif Investment Analytics, Scotiabank, Stifel Canada, TD Securities and TPH & Co.

Revised recommendations

Since the beginning of September, four analysts have raised heir expectations and target prices.

CIBC’s Dennis Fong to $15 from $14.75.

National Bank’s Travis Wood to $19 (the high on the Street) from $16.

Raymond James’ Jeremy McCrea to $16 from $13.

TD’s Aaron Bilkoski to $15 from $13.50.

Financial forecasts

The consensus cash flow per share estimate is $4.33 in 2023 and $4.25 in 2024.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow (EV/DACF) basis.

Individual target prices provided from 14 firms after the company released its second quarter earnings results in July are: six at $13, $13.50, two at $14, two at $15, two at $16, and $19 (from National Bank’s Travis Wood). The average one-year target price is $14.32, implying the share price has 25-per-cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 18 per cent, making it the 13th-best performing stock out of 40 stocks in the S&P/TSX Energy Index.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching an initial ceiling of resistance near $11.60. After that, there is major overhead resistance around $13.50. In terms of downside support, there is strong technical support around $10, close to its 200-day moving average (at $9.86). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $8.

ESG Risk Rating

According to Sustainalytics, the company has an environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk score of 42.4 as of July 6. A risk score above 40 reflects a “severe risk” rating.

Positive and negative breakout stocks POSITIVE BREAKOUTS Oct. 18 closing price ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $22.24 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $4.59 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $6.04 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $7.79 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $29.05 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $13.79 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $24.27 HEO-T H2O Innovation Inc. $4.20 IPCO-T International Petroleum Corp. $14.10 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $7.29 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $17.73 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $27.92 OBE-T Obsidian Energy Ltd. $11.72 OVV-T Ovintiv Inc. $70.24 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $16.47 ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $10.30 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $50.30 AGF-B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.70 AC-T Air Canada $17.13 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $7.22 ARR-T Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. $7.39 ATS-T ATS Corp. $49.44 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $109.44 BLX-T Boralex Inc $27.04 BIP-UN-T Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $33.50 DOO-T BRP Inc $97.24 CAE-T CAE Inc $29.50 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $7.32 GOOS-T Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $17.44 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $97.26 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $5.02 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $83.75 CCL-B-T CCL Industries Inc $55.25 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $14.17 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $59.62 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $121.66 CTS-T Converge Technology Solutions Corp. $2.33 CSW-A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $13.91 CJR-B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $0.88 ECN-T ECN Capital Corp. $2.13 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $18.98 ERO-T Ero Copper Corp. $19.91 FTT-T Finning International Inc $38.95 FN-T First National Financial Corp $34.67 FSV-T FirstService Corp $191.41 GBU-X Gabriel Resources Ltd $0.35 GRT-UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $69.69 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $32.33 ISV-T Information Services Corp $20.57 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $9.23 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $26.14 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.94 LNR-T Linamar Corp $63.71 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $11.16 MG-T Magna International Inc $70.47 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $24.52 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $11.67 NA-T National Bank of Canada $86.85 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $20.61 ONC-T Oncolytics Biotech Inc $2.29 ONEX-T Onex Corp $78.45 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $46.47 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $93.35 REAL-T Real Matters Inc. $5.48 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $5.26 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $34.17 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $13.01 SOT-UN-T Slate Office REIT $1.26 SII-T Sprott Inc $39.65 STN-T Stantec Inc $85.30 STLC-T Stelco Holdings Inc. $33.34 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $4.02 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.55 TIXT-T TELUS International Inc. $9.45 TFII-T TFI International Inc. $163.30 TLRY-T Tilray Brands Inc. $2.70 TOI-X Topicus.com Inc. $84.01 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $106.99 TA-T TransAlta Corp $10.74 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $3.28 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $0.75 Source: Bloomberg

