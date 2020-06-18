Thursday’s TSX breakouts: This little-known growth stock rallies 72% to a record high

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 25 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and one security is on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list with its share price soaring to a record high. Year-to-date, the share price is up an astounding 72 per cent. Last quarter, the company had customer wins with retail giant Walmart Inc. and leading international pasta maker Barilla. Growth investors may want to put the stock on their radar screens and wait for a pullback in the share price.
The security highlighted today is Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T).
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Toronto-based Docebo is a technology company that provides e-learning solutions, cloud-based learning management software (LMS) to 1,938 customers worldwide.
The company has a diversified customer base serving companies across a variety of industries. The largest industry exposure is technology, which accounts for approximately 28 per cent of the company’s ARR (annual recurring revenue). Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic such as airlines, travel, and restaurants account for less than 3 per cent of the company’s ARR.
Among its customers are Uber, Bloomberg, L’Oréal, Denny’s, HP, and BMW. The company’s customer base is growing rapidly. Last quarter, 130 customers were added, and 342 customers have been added over the past year.
Last quarter, the company had two major customer wins with retail giant Walmart and leading international pasta maker Barilla.
On the earnings call, president and chief executive officer Claudio Erba said, “Walmart will be using Docebo to enable their North American partners that sell their products on walmart.com. Walmart will leverage Docebo to train their [external] partners on how to sell online, how to properly ship, how to do refunds and much more.” He added, “Barrilla was looking to find a single solution to replace an older LMS that used the two systems to train close to 8,000 employees worldwide. Barilla selected Docebo for its ease-to-use, ability to improve their current training activities, drive a higher adoption across their workforce, enhance internal communication and collaboration while lowering administrative time and support efforts.”
In terms of its geographical revenue mix, 71 per cent of its revenue stemmed from North America with the balance, 29 per cent, from EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).
On May 12, the company reported its first-quarter 2020 financial results.
Revenues came in at US$13.5-million, up 57 per cent year-over-year, and ahead of the consensus estimate of US$12.4-million. The majority of the company’s revenue mix is recurring revenue. Subscription revenue came in at US$12.2-million, representing 90 per cent of total revenue, and up 61 per cent year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was a loss of US$2.4-million, slightly worse than the consensus estimate of a loss of US$1.2-million. Average contract value increased to US$26,900 from US$21,000 last year.
Docebo saw a surge in both utilization of its platform, up roughly 25 per cent compared to pre-COVID levels, as well as higher inbound sales activity. The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt and cash and cash equivalents of US$43.2-million as at March 31, representing approximately US$1.43 of cash per share (based on fully diluted shares outstanding).
Management is positioning itself for continued growth in 2021, adding 75 people to its employee base last quarter (roughly half of these additions were to its sales and marketing teams). The company now has 411 employees. At this point in time, management does not plan to hire any additional employees for the remainder of the year.
Looking ahead, Mr. Erba provided a positive outlook for the company, “Over the long-term, I’m quite confident that we are going to see structural changes because of COVID-19 that will benefit our business and underscore the importance of the LMS. As we all recover from this situation, I think there will be more people working remotely, less corporate travel, and less classroom training.”
Dividend policy
Management is focused on growth. Consequently, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.
Analysts’ recommendations
There are seven analysts that cover this small-cap tech stock with a market capitalization of $833-million, of which six analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep) has a “sector perform” recommendation.
The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, National Bank Financial, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.
Revised recommendations
Earlier this month, two analysts increased their target prices:
- Canaccord’s Robert Young to $32 from $28.
- CIBC’s Stephanie Price to $35.50 (the high on the Street) from $22.
Financial forecasts
The consensus revenue estimates are US$56-million in 2020, increasing 34 per cent to US$75-million in 2021. The company is not profitable. The Street is forecasting an EBITDA loss of US$7-million in 2020 and a loss of US$0.6-million in 2021.
Revenue expectations are relatively unchanged from three months ago.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 7.6 times the 2021 consensus estimate.
The average one-year target price is $26.86, implying the stock is fully valued.
Individual target prices are as a follows in numerical order: $20 (from Scotia‘s Paul Steep), $23, $25, $26, $26.50, $32, and $35.50 (from CIBC’s Stephanie Price).
Insider transaction activity
Year-to-date, only one insider has reported trading activity in the public market.
On June 4, president, chief executive officer and director Claudio Erba sold a total of 54,936 shares for two accounts at a price per share of $25.25. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.3-million. After these transactions, these two accounts still held meaningful positions: 1,519,697 shares and 73,467 shares.
Chart watch
On Wednesday, the share price closed at a record high.
Year-to-date, the share price is up an astounding 72 per cent. The share is has rallied 83 per cent from its initial public offering price of $16 set back in Oct. 2019.
In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance around $30. On a pullback, there is initial technical support around $25. Failing that, there is strong technical support around $20, near its 50-day moving average (at $20.70).
This small-cap stock can be thinly traded, which can increase volatility in the share price. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 52,000 shares.
