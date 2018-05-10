Thursday’s TSX breakouts: This stock is up 30% in 2018 with a further 20% gain forecast

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 64 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 20 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is an energy stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. Year-to-date, it is the third-best performing stock (based on price return) in the S&P/TSX composite energy sector (behind Baytex Energy Corp. and MEG Energy Corp.). The stock has a unanimous buy call from 13 analysts with approximately 20-per-cent further upside forecast. The security highlighted today is Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

Story continues below advertisement

The company

Calgary-based Parex Resources is an oil-weighted company with operations focused in South America. More specifically, it holds interests in exploration and production blocks in Colombia. Management views Colombia as an attractive region given its extensive oil resources, stable and supportive political environment, and positive fiscal regime. The company has an attractive production growth profile with production rising to over 40,000 boe/d last quarter from average production of 5,345 boe/d in 2011.

On May 8, the company reported solid first-quarter financial results. Production came in at 40,586 barrels of oil per day (boe/d), up 25 per cent year-over-year, of which 99 per cent was oil production. The company reported cash flow from operations of U.S. 64 cents, driven higher by rising oil prices and production volumes. The company has a strong balance sheet with no debt and cash of U.S.$294.5-million as at March 31. During the quarter, the company drilled 12 gross wells with a success rate of 80 per cent.

Potential catalysts for the stock will be successful exploration announcements and rising oil prices. In 2018, management’s objective is to drill between 45 and 50 wells, up from 38 wells in 2017, of which between 15 and 18 are exploration wells. In 2018, capital expenditures are expected to come in at the upper end of management’s targeted range of between U.S.$260-million and U.S$290-million.

Looking forward, management is guiding to average production of 42,000 boe/d in the second quarter and average production of 43,000 boe/d in 2018 (at the upper end of its annual production range of between 41,000 boe/d and 43,000 boe/d).

Returning Capital to Shareholders

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. However, it is actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback program. In the first quarter, the company repurchased 789,120 shares at an average price per share of $18.18. Management is targeting repurchasing approximately 4-million shares in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts’ recommendations

This mid-cap stock, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.7-billion, is well covered by the Street. There are 13 analysts covering the company and all 13 analysts have buy recommendations.

The 13 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, EVA Dimensions, GMP Securities, Haywood Securities, Mackie Research Capital, Paradigm Capital, Peters & Co. Ltd. RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and William O’Neil & Co.

Revised recommendations

This month, Darrell Bishop, the analyst from Haywood Securities, bumped his target price up $3 to $30. Darren Engels from GMP Securities lifted his target price to $31 from $30. Dan Grager from Peters increased his target price by $5 to $30. Bill Newman raised his target price to $27 from $24.

In April, Gavin Wylie, the analyst from Scotia Capital, raised his target price to $30 from $28. Jenny Xenos from Canaccord Genuity took her target price up to $25 from $24.

Story continues below advertisement

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting production of 42,915 boe/d in 2018, rising to 50,496 barrels per day the following year. The consensus cash flow per share estimates are U.S. $2.81 in 2018 and forecast to increase over 15 per cent to U.S. $3.25 in 2019.

Earnings revisions have been positive. For instance, three months ago, the consensus cash flow estimates were U.S.$2.66 for 2018 and U.S.$3.15 for 2019. The consensus production estimates increased slightly for this year and next year.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-net asset value basis.

The average 12-month target price is $28.27, implying the share price has nearly 20 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices provided by 11 firms are as follows in numerical order: $24 (from the analyst at RBC Capital Markets), two at $25, $26, $27, four at $30, $31, and $33 (from the analyst at Eight Capital).

Insider transaction activity

Between April 5 and April 20, Lee DiStefano, president and country manager of Parex Resources Colombia, exercised his options and rights, receiving 239,500 shares, and sold 151,751 shares. After these transactions, his remaining portfolio balance stood at 150,169 shares.

Between April 10 and April 18, Curtis Bartlett, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 208,585 shares for two accounts (161,300 shares in an account for which he has control or direction over, and 47,285 shares were sold in his personal account).

On April 13, fellow director Paul Wright divested 23,839 shares at a price per share of $20.1356, trimming his portfolio’s position to 102,000 shares.

It is interesting to note that according to Bloomberg, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is the company’s largest shareholder with an ownership position of just under 6 per cent of the shares outstanding.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 30 per cent, closing at a record high of $23.65 on Wednesday and this uptrend appears intact. The stock has an initial ceiling of resistance around $25, and after that around $30.

On a pullback, the stock price has downside support between $19.50 and $20, near its 50-day moving average (at $19.54). Failing that, there is strong support between $17 and $18, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $17.12).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.