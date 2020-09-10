Thursday’s TSX breakouts: This top-performing dividend stock may deliver another annual return exceeding 40%

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 21 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 19 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).
Discussed today is a dividend stock that has defensive attributes, provides reliable income and has a solid growth profile – Boralex Inc. (BLX-T).
This is the No. 1 performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index. The stock may deliver another annual return exceeding 40 per cent. Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 38 per cent. In 2019, the share price rallied 45 per cent.
The company has a conservative payout ratio, suggesting its quarterly dividend is sustainable with room to grow. The current dividend yield is 2 per cent. The company recently completed an equity financing, which may lead to future growth opportunities – a potential near-term catalyst for the stock. There are seven buy recommendations on the stock.
A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.
The company
Quebec-based Boralex develops and operates renewable energy power generating facilities (wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar) in Canada, France, and the northeastern United States with the majority of company’s production stemming from wind power.
Last quarter, of the 2,055 MW (megawatt) net installed capacity, 88 per cent was from the wind segment, hydroelectric accounted for 9 per cent of installed capacity, thermal 2 per cent and solar 1 per cent. In terms of geographical breakdown, Canada and France both represent 48 per cent of capacity with the balance, 4 per cent, from the U.S.
Investment thesis
Defensive attributes with dependable cash flow
As at Aug. 6, the company operated 86 wind farms, 16 hydroelectric power stations, two thermal power stations and three solar energy plants with a net installed capacity of 2,055 MW (megawatt). Most of this installed capacity, 98 per cent, is covered by long-term, fixed-price contracts with an average contract length of 13 years providing the company with strong earnings visibility.
Furthermore, COVID-19 has not had a material impact on the company as its operations are viewed as an essential service.
Solid financial results
Before the market opened on Aug. 7, the company reported solid second-quarter earnings results. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at $107-million, up 4 per cent year-over-year, and slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $105.6-million. The company completed an $805-million refinancing for its wind farm in the Niagara region, generating annual interest savings of more than $5-million.
Strong balance sheet
On the earnings call, chief financial officer Bruno Guilmette commented on the company’s financial strength, “Our financial position remains solid with our net debt-to-total market cap ratio of 40 per cent on June 30, 2020 … We have a solid balance sheet, are still looking for potential acquisitions or partnerships if they represent added value and are accretive to our shareholders.”
On Aug. 28, the company completed a $201-million equity financing issuing over 6-million shares at a price per share of $33.10.
Growth remains on track
In the second quarter, the company added 103 MW of capacity (57 MW in solar projects and 46 MW in wind projects) to its pipeline, and three secured projects were moved up to the ready-to-build stage from the secured stage. Management will be submitting bids on solar power projects in New York State in the October auction.
Management is on track to achieve its target for net installed capacity of 2,800 MW by 2023. By 2023, discretionary cash flow is targeted to be between $140-million and $150-million, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 20 per cent between 2018 and 2023.
The Caisse de dépột et placement du Québec is a large institutional shareholder, owning approximately 17 per cent of the shares outstanding.
Dividend policy
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share, or 66 cents per share yearly. This equates to a current annualized dividend yield of 2 per cent.
The company has held its dividend steady since 2018. In 2018, the company announced two dividend increases.
Management targets a conservative payout ratio of between 40 per cent and 60 per cent of discretionary cash flows. As at June 30, the trailing 12-month payout ratio stood at 50 per cent.
Financial forecasts
The consensus EBITDA estimates are $504-million in 2020, $502-million in 2021, and $516-million in 2022.
Earnings forecasts for this year have been relatively stable. For instance, three months ago, the Street was anticipating EBITDA to be $508-million in 2020 and $499-million in 2021.
Analysts' recommendations
This utility stock with a market capitalization of $3.4-billion is actively covered by nine analysts, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have neutral recommendations (RBC Dominion Securities’ Nelson Ng and CIBC’s Mark Jarvi).
Recent research coverage is provided by the following firms: BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Dominion Securities, Scotiabank, and TD Securities.
Revised recommendations
In July, seven analysts revised their target prices higher.
- CIBC’s Mark Jarvi by $1 to $36.
- BMO’s Ben Pham to $35 from $32.
- RBC’s Nelson Ng to $35 from $33.
- Scotiabank’s Justin Strong to $38.75 from $35.50.
- Desjardins' Bill Cabel by 50 cents to $38.
- Raymond James' David Quezada up by $3 to $40.
- National Bank’s Rupert Merer to $39 from $38.
Valuation
According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 13 times the 2021 consensus estimate, above the three-year historical average forward multiple of 10.3 times and at its highest multiple during this time period.
Analysts typically value the stock using a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. The average one-year target price is $37.75, suggesting the stock price has 12 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.
Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $35, $36, two at $38, $38.75, $39 and two at $40.
Insider transaction activity
Quarter-to-date, there has not been any buying or selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Chart watch
The share price has been in an uptrend.
Boralex is the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index so far in 2020 with a year-to-date price return of nearly 38 per cent. In 2019, the share price rallied 45 per cent.
Over the past several trading sessions, market volatility has been high. However, Boralex’s share price has remained relatively unchanged, trading largely between $32.50 and $33.50.
Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is initial overhead resistance at its record closing high $35 reached on Aug. 7. After that, there is resistance around $40. Looking at the downside, the 50-day moving average (at $33.42) has been a strong support level. Failing that, there is support around $30, which is just above its 200-day moving average (at $28.73).
