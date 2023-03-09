On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 31 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 30 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list - Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T). Martinrea is the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Consumer Discretionary sector year-to-date and over the past 12 months with gains of 34 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively.

Last week, the company reported stellar fourth-quarter financial results after which seven analysts raised their target prices. The stock’s valuation has room to expand with the average target price implying a potential 25 per cent price return over the next year.

A brief outline on Martinrea is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Vaughan, Ont,-based Martinrea is an automotive parts supplier with global operations. Its top platforms include GM pickups and SUVs, Ford Escape/Maverick, Jeep Grand Cherokee, GM Equinox/Terrain, Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, and the Ford F-150.

The company operates 58 facilities across countries worldwide that include Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, China, and Japan. In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, in 2022, 75 per cent of the company’s production sales came from North America, 21 per cent from Europe, and the balance, 4 per cent, came from the rest of the world.

There is seasonality in the company’s business with the third-quarter generally the weakest.

Quarterly earnings and outlook

After the market closed on March 2, the company reported stellar quarterly earnings results.

Sales were $1,295-million, up 23 per cent year-over-year, topping the Street’s expectations of $1,163-million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $149-million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $135-million and a quarterly record. Earnings per share came in at 58 cents, exceeding the consensus estimate of 48 cents per share. The company’s balance sheet strengthened with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.95 times at year end.

On the earnings call, executive chairman Rob Wildeboer provided a positive outlook, “As we look to 2023 and beyond, we do so with renewed confidence. We have been through a tough three-year period. We believe we will see better industry sales and production growth, especially in North America where most of our operations are located. There is pent-up demand, vehicle inventories remain low, while interest rates have risen and may remain elevated this year and maybe beyond, automotive financing is available often at competitive rates and consumers, especially in the United States, have generally strong household balance sheets and good jobs. Our 2023 outlook, shows growth in revenues, adjusted operating income margin, and free cash flow, a very solid outlook.”

President and chief executive officer Pat D’Eramo highlighted management’s financial targets, “We continue to expect 2023 to be a good year with better production volumes, margins, and free cash flow compared to 2022 and what we expect will be the beginning of a strong cycle with most of our plants running at capacity. We updated our 2023 outlook on our Q3 [third-quarter] call back in November. As a reminder, this outlook calls for a total sales between $4.8 billion to $5 billion. Adjusted operating income margin to be between 6 per cent and 7 per cent and free cash flow to be between $150 million to $200 million. We’re maintaining this guidance and continue to see it as a reasonable and achievable. Of course, volumes are difficult to predict and mix is always a factor.”

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, or 20 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.3 per cent.

The dividend has been maintained at this level since early 2020.

Analysts’ recommendations

This auto parts stock with a market capitalization of $1.2-billion is actively covered by eight analysts, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (CIBC’s Krista Friesen) has a “neutral” recommendation.

The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are: BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Paradigm Capital, PI Financial, Raymond James, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Month-to-date, seven analysts have raised their expectations.

BMO’s Peter Sklar to $18 from $15.

CIBC’s Krista Friesen to $16 (the low on the Street) from $15.

Cormark’s David Ocampo to $19 from $16.50.

PI’s Ben Jekic to $20 from $16.

Raymond James’ Michael Glen to $20 from $16.50.

TD’s Brian Morrison to $21 (the high on the Street) from $16.

Veritas’ Dan Fong to $17 from $13.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $615-million in 2023, up from $516-million reported in 2022, and forecast to rise to $674-million in 2024. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.39 in 2023, up 36 per cent from $1.76 reported in 2022, and expected to increase to $2.97 in 2024.

EBITDA expectations have increased in recent months. Three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $593-million for 2023 and $638-million for 2024. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.35 for 2023 and $2.79 for 2024.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, shares of Martinrea are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 3.9 times the 2023 consensus estimate, below its five-year historical average of 4.3 times. Looking at its industry peers, shares of Magna International Inc. (MG-T) are trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6 times and shares of Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) are trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.7 times.

On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 6.3 times the 2023 consensus estimate, below its five-year historical average of 9.2 times. Shares of Magna are trading at a forward P/E multiple of 12.3 times and shares of Linamar are trading at a forward P/E multiple of 9.6 times.

Shares of Martinrea have historically traded at a discount to Magna and Linamar.

The average 12-month target price is $18.94, implying the share price has 25 per cent upside potential over the next year.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

Martinrea is the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Consumer Discretionary sector year-to-date as well as over the past 12 months with gains of 34 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively.

Year-to-date, its industry peers, Linamar and Magna, are up 26 per cent and nearly 1 per cent, respectively.

In terms of key technical resistance and support levels, the stock faces an initial ceiling of resistance between $16 and $17.50. After that, there is major overhead resistance around $19, near its record closing high of $19.13 set on Oct. 10, 2007. Looking at the downside, the stock price has technical support between $12 and $12.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $12.83). Failing that, there is technical support around $10, close to its 200-day moving average (at $10.64).

ESG Risk Rating

According to risk provider Sustainalytics, Martinrea has an environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk score of 26.6 as of July 17, 2022. A score between 20 and 30 reflect a “medium risk” rating.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS March 8 close VNP-T 5N Plus Inc $3.60 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $61.04 ALYA-T Alithya Group Inc. $2.65 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $9.40 BBD-B-T Bombardier Inc $69.57 CAS-T Cascades Inc $11.32 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $105.60 HPS-A-T Hammond Power Solutions Inc. $36.03 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $43.80 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $30.83 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $172.88 LNR-T Linamar Corp $77.06 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $15.11 NA-T National Bank of Canada $103.45 NOU-X Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. $7.73 NVEI-T Nuvei Corporation $50.29 ONEX-T Onex Corp $77.11 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $29.02 PPTA-T Perpetua Resources Corp. $5.07 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $21.00 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $37.34 QIPT-X Quipt Home Medical Corp. $9.11 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $31.00 STN-T Stantec Inc $80.41 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $53.98 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.54 TFII-T TFI International Inc. $172.45 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $169.12 WJX-T Wajax Corp $25.45 WELL-T Well Health Technologies Corp. $4.65 WPRT-T Westport Fuel Systems Inc. $1.78 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $40.73 ACB-T Aurora Cannabis Inc. $1.12 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $21.54 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $5.26 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $65.67 CRON-T Cronos Group Inc. $2.72 MPCT-UN-T Dream Impact Trust $3.33 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $3.90 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $11.68 GGD-T GoGold Resources Inc $1.80 IAU-T i-80 Gold Corp. $2.85 JAG-T Jaguar Mining Inc. $2.46 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.78 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $15.48 MOZ-T Marathon Gold Corporation $0.79 NGT-T Newmont Corp. $58.15 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $7.45 ONC-T Oncolytics Biotech Inc $1.96 OVV-T Ovintiv Inc. $57.40 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $13.32 QUIS-X Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. $0.53 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $86.32 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $14.50 SGR-UN-T Slate Grocery REIT $14.62 SOT-UN-T Slate Office REIT $4.28 SFTC-T Softchoice Corp. $15.86 SLS-T Solaris Resources Inc. $5.50 SSRM-T SSR Mining Inc. $17.94 STEP-T STEP Energy Services Ltd. $3.79 TCL-A-T Transcontinental Inc $14.19 Source: Bloonberg

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

This report should not be considered an investment recommendation.

