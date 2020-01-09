‘Tim Hortons stabilization could take longer than expected’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
B of A Securities, the brokerage formerly known as Merrill Lynch, downgraded the parent company of Tim Hortons to the lowest rung of Underperform and dropped the target price by US$14 to US$80 on Wednesday.
Analyst Gregory Francfort writes,
“We think Tim Hortons (TH) struggles will weigh on RBI until the brand is stabilized and the Dec 27 announcement of the departure of Tims president Alex Macedo suggests that may take longer than expected … Despite Tims representing just 20% of system sales, it is 49% of total EBITDA… We think Tim Hortons has lost share over the past several years in Canada to its two biggest competitors, Starbucks and McDonald’s. With Starbucks, strong Canadian store growth of 3%-4% has accelerated over the past two quarters to 5.9%, which may be contributing to a deceleration in recent sales growth at the market share leader Tims.”
Financial Times oil expert David Sheppard listed five reasons crude prices failed to soar on Middle East tensions.
The five, in order, are investors expected a quick de-escalation, the passage of oil tankers seems safe so far, OPEC has scope to increase supplies, prices had already rallied, and higher prices would just lead to more global production which would pushing prices right back down.
The explanation under the final category was most relevant,
"In the back of every oil trader’s mind is this simple calculation, which has arguably become even more germane with the rise of the US shale industry. While shale’s supercharged growth is projected to slow this year, as companies prioritise generating cash over boosting drilling, stronger oil prices may well bring a swift response from the shale industry to increase output. That is likely to damp enthusiasm among oil traders. ‘Oversupply concerns will continue to stalk the energy complex,’ said Stephen Brennock at PVM, an oil brokerage”
Nomura strategist Masanari Takada follows the trades of the world’s most speculative and aggressive hedge funds. He seemed bemused about the market’s rapid turnaround Wednesday in a research report released overnight,
“It is quite rare for a piece of research to have a shelf life as short as that of yesterday’s edition of this memo… The risk-off mood that struck during trading hours in Tokyo came and went in short order, passing like a freak thunderstorm. Markets in Europe and the US then proceeded to experience a relief rally across a broad range of asset classes … the ultra-short-term traders tracked by the SG Short Term Traders Index (NEIXSTTI), which typically have investment horizons of 10 days or less, had started off the year reducing their net exposure to US and European equities, but then appear to have piled into accumulating longs once the de-escalation of the Iran situation gave birth to a relief rally”
