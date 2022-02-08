Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi analyst Hong Li thinks it’s time to consider some oversold U.S. stock opportunities,

“Our oversold strategy performed well recently as the market became more volatile, returning more than 6% for each of the past three months. This systematic strategy is not predicated on oversold conditions of the broad market. However, the oversold strategy works better during volatile periods. We have found that stocks with low Short Interest and low Price Momentum (oversold) have fairly consistently outperformed the stocks with high Short Interest & low Price Momentum (crowded shorts) over the last 26 years, particularly since the GFC … As we move through the Q1′22 earnings season, the oversold stocks with good fundamentals that can ‘weather the storm’ create significant opportunities, especially if they have a positive earnings surprise.”

The stocks Mr. Li believes are attractive are Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc., T-Mobil U.S. Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ross Stores Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., Walmart Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Johnson & Johnson Co., Bristol Meyers Squibb Co. (disclosure: I own BMY personally) , Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Paccar Inc., Costar Group Inc., ADT Group , Gates Industrial Corp., Fidelity National Information Services, Fleetcor Technologies Inc., DuPont De Nemours Inc. , FMC Corp. and and Newmont Corp.

***

My to-do list included taking a look at domestic renewable energy stocks in search of attractive yield, but I’m less likely to get on that after reading a Wells Fargo research report by analyst Michael Blum.

Mr. Blum downgraded the entire sector more or less, including Canada’s Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Canadian Solar Inc.,

“We’re lowering price targets across our renewables coverage universe by a median19% to reflect a change in market multiples. This re-calibration reflects broader macro trends, where inflation is driving an expectation of higher interest rates and quantitative tightening, driving a broad sector rotation from growth to value, and away from tech /renewables. We’ve lowered the assumed EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples used to derive our price targets to reflect these changes … For solar stocks (ENPH, SEDG, FSLR,CSIQ), our price targets are based on one-third weighting each of: (1) a target 2023Eprice/earnings multiple, (2) a target 2023E EV/EBITDA multiple, and (3) a three-stage discounted cash flow model… For hydrogen stocks(BE, PLUG, BLDP, FCEL), our price targets are based on a blend of (1) a target EV/salesmultiple based on 2023E, (2) a target EV/EBITDA multiple based on 2025E (discounted back to 2023E), and (3) a three stage discounted cash flow model. The target EV/sales captures the near-term outlook while the target EV/EBITDA captures the medium-term outlook (when most fuel cell companies are generating EBITDA).”

The Ballard Power price target was reduced from $US18 to US$11 and to US$31 from US$44 for Canadian Solar.

***

U.S. earnings are coming in healthily, but BofA quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is concerned about weakening guidance,

“After a blowout earnings beat from Amazon (see AMZN earnings recap), 4Q consensus EPS is now tracking 6% above where it stood on Jan 1 - above the historical average beat of 2.5% but the lowest since COVID. More than half of the beat was driven by Amazon (40%) and AAPL (12%). 71%/75%/58% of companies beat on EPS/sales/both, much better than the historical average proportion of 58%/58%/39%. Despite a solid beat this quarter, guidance weakened significantly. Our 3-mo. guidance ratio (# of above- vs. below-consensus guidance) fell to just 0.37x so far in February (Exhibit 20), only slightly better than 1Q20 when companies slashed estimates during (0.34x). Guidance is also sparser than usual - there were only 76 instances of EPS guidance issued in January, slightly below last Jan. and the lowest of any January. But despite weaker guidance, consensus 1Q EPS is only down 0.3% YTD, while 2022 EPS is up 0.9%. Historically, analysts overestimated FY1 EPS by 5% on average (2% median) as of February, and we see more downside risk amid rising wage pressure.”

***

Diversion: “Sympathy for the Wordcel” – Kevin Munger (essay, Substack)

