Today is an important day for portfolio strategy

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The Federal Reserve decision on interest rates today at 2 p.m. ET is more important to investors than usual in my estimation.

Market expectations point to a 25 basis point increase in policy rates and an accompanying signal that fewer hikes are likely in the future.

There is a broad sense that a more dovish Fed will be positive for beaten down, higher risk market sectors, like technology and commodities, but Nomura quantitative strategists disagree,

“The fact that the Street’s anxiety over a possible US economic slowdown would be “officially” confirmed by the Fed would be a psychological burden, and we would expect most hedge funds to prefer to tilt towards defensive sectors or low-volatility names over cyclical sectors or high-beta names. Given the limited capacity of HFs overall to take on equity risk at the moment, a feasible equity market rally driven by a dovish Fed would likely only last a relatively short period of time.”

Equity market reaction to the Fed could be very telling. A ramp higher in higher-volatility stocks would be bullish for the near future, but if consumer staples and utility stocks rally, this would point to Nomura’s fears as more credible.

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura: mixed message of dovish fed hike” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Fed expected to raise rates, may signal fewer hikes ahead” – Reuters

Federal Express shares got walloped after the close after the company cited slower global economic growth as the reason behind a cut in profit forecasts,

“FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Tuesday slashed its 2019 forecast after Europe’s economy weakened and the U.S. trade row exacerbated a slowdown in China, sending shares in the package delivery company tumbling more than 6 percent after the closing bell… “This confirms a lot of market fears ... and is probably why the (stock) market has been off so much,” said [Trip Miller, managing partner at Memphis-based Gullane Capital]”

“FedEx sees global trade slowdown, says U.S. economy still 'solid'” – Reuters

“ @TheStalwart This is pretty ominous from the CEO of FedEx: “Our international business, especially in Europe, weakened significantly since we last talked with you during our earnings call in September” bloomberg.com/news/articles/… “ – Twitter

“Economic bellwether FedEx warns of ongoing deceleration in global trade” – Yahoo! Finance

Citi’s Montreal-born U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich believes the market is acting irrationally, and remains bullish on 2019,

“While investors claim to be concerned about leveraged loans and high yield debt, the behavior of public markets seems disconnected with stocks bearing the brunt of crushed sentiment, possibly due to more liquidity… Most of our metrics argue that taking advantage of weakness is appropriate. We are cognizant that many fund managers are reluctant to step up especially given relatively light trading next week due to holiday vacations, but the opportunities are available now.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: Market's acting weird, buy the dip “ – (research excerpt) Twitter

Facebook continues to step on every single privacy-related garden rake,

“ Facebook allowed Microsoft’s Bing search engine to see the names of virtually all Facebook users’ friends without consent, the records show, and gave Netflix and Spotify the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages.”

“As Facebook Raised a Privacy Wall, It Carved an Opening for Tech Giants” – New York Times

Tweet of the Day:

Happy Fed Day:



Goldman Sachs index of U.S. financial conditions moves into "restrictive" territory for the first time since the start of 2017. pic.twitter.com/6Bk0yD1lOE — Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) December 19, 2018

