Today’s winning stocks could become tomorrow’s losers

The five largest stocks dominate U.S. equity markets to an even greater extent now than at the peak of the tech bubble and this is bad news for investors. This type of narrow, rich-get-richer rally, with a few mammoth companies driving benchmark returns higher while the rest of the market lags far behind, is fragile and makes significant corrections more likely.
David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, was among the first to sound the alarm in a research report at the start of this week.
Mr. Kostin noted that the five largest companies in the S&P 500 – Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. – have grown to account for 20 per cent of the index’s market capitalization. As trading got under way this week, the S&P 500 as a whole was down 17 per cent from the February highs, but the median stocks remained 28 per cent from their peaks.
The market rally from the March 23 low has clearly been a megacap phenomenon. The five tech giants have contributed 125 points of the 635-point S&P 500 rally, according to Bloomberg data Thursday.
The first accompanying chart shows how historically narrow market breadth has become. Not only do the largest companies account for a greater portion of the index than during the tech bubble, the benchmark is more concentrated than at any time in the past 40 years. Importantly, similar past peaks on the chart in the mid-1980s and 2000, were followed by periods of sharp reversals in market breadth.
For Mr. Kostin, markets this narrowly focused are “always resolved in the same way” – the largest stocks underperform. This often leads to large market downdrafts “as the handful of market leaders ultimately fail to generate enough fundamental earnings strength to justify elevated valuations and investor crowding.”
The second chart provides a different way of looking at market breadth and leads to a potential trade idea for sophisticated, risk-tolerant investors. The purple line represents the value of $1,000 invested in the conventional market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 where the performance of larger companies have an outsized influence on benchmark returns. The blue line is the equal-weighted in which the performance of the smallest companies have the same impact on the index returns as Apple or Amazon.com.
Market cap of five largest companies
As share of S&P 500 total, as of April 23
21%
Recessions
20
19
18
17
16
15
Avg.: 14%
14
13
12
11
10
1980
1990
2000
2010
2020
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: compustat;
goldman sachs global investment research
For much of the past five years, the equal-weighted index returns has almost matched the S&P 500. This indicates that large stocks were not dominating benchmark performance – most stocks in the index were performing roughly similarly.
The divergence on the chart began at the end of 2018. The market-cap-weighted index started to significantly outperform the equal-weighted index, which means that prices for the largest stocks were outpacing smaller companies. The divergence is now extremely wide after a period of strong relative returns for the megacap stocks.
Mr. Kostin’s analysis implies that the equal-weighted index will begin outperforming the market-cap-weighted index as the largest stocks fall back, or smaller companies catch up. A sophisticated investor with a high risk tolerance could potentially short sell an S&P 500 index ETF and use the proceeds to buy a fund such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF.
This is not a trade I would recommend, however, tempting as it may look. Mr. Kostin notes that periods of extreme narrow markets last for an average of three months. But, some narrow markets have lasted for far longer than the average – 27 months in the case of 1998-2000. The long/short trade should work eventually if history is precedent, but might be a money loser for long periods beforehand.
All investors, not just the sophisticated, should take note of the current unprecedented market conditions where a few stocks are driving index returns. The probability of a steep market decline is rising, and the big winners of now are likely to underperform in the months ahead.
