Top 10 U.S. stock picks for growth and value investors

B of A Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian updated her list of top 10 stock picks for growth and value investors Friday. Lockheed Martin has replaced Career Global on the value list.
The growth list is now Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc.,Marathon Petroleum , Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Alphabet Inc., Netflix Inc., West Pharmaceuticals, Twitter Inc., NRG Energy Inc. and T-Mobil U.S. Inc.
On the value list is Allstate Corp., Lockheed Martin, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, M & T Bank Corp., Marathon Petroleum, Morgan Stanley, NRG Energy, PNC Financial Services, Principal Financial and T-Mobil U.S.
Earlier this week I featured RBC research highlighting the firm’s top picks in the oil and gas sector. Today, RBC analyst Nelson Ng presented the top picks in renewable energy,
“We believe Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX: AQN) will benefit from the growth in renewable development activity in the U.S., in addition to decarbonization initiatives that could lead to rate base growth in its regulated utilities. We see Northland Power (TSX: NPI) continuing to benefit from the adoption of offshore wind in new geographies, and management has a team closely following the latest developments in storage and renewable fuels, which could lead to larger opportunities. We believe two small RNG [renewable natural gas] developers, Green Impact Partners(TSXV: GIP) and EverGen Infrastructure (TSXV: EVGN), offer investors exposure to the RNG sector. GIP has a farm RNG project under construction, and EVGN owns a small operating RNG facility, with near-term plans to expand its production capacity.”
Citi global strategist Robert Buckland restated his underweight recommendation on emerging market equities because of the ongoing slowdown in China,
“China’s economic slowdown is likely to continue in the near term, although easier monetary policy should eventually provide support. Regulatory risks remain a concern. Despite falling almost 30%, the MSCI China is not especially cheap. We remain Underweight EM equities. For global Mining stocks, the impact of any China-driven pull-back should be reduced by supply discipline, cheap valuations and economic recovery elsewhere. Other China-exposed stocks may continue to struggle until economic momentum turns back up… China Economics — Monetary policy tightening and the Delta variant have caused a slowdown in activity. Regulatory clampdowns suggest that raw economic growth may be less of a priority. Easier monetary policy should help stabilize the economy in 2022, when we predict 5.5% GDP growth … — We do not expect much [China equity] index upside in the near-term. The MSCI China trades on 13x 12m Fwd EPS, down from 18x in February but not especially cheap compared to the 11x long run average. Amongst the Internet stocks, Citi analysts prefer JD.com and Baidu.”
The S&P/TSX Composite has been highly correlated with emerging markets stocks historically once currency has been taken into account.
